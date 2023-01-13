Read full article on original website
'It was pretty cool': The surprise phone call rising star received from Wallabies coach
Everything is pointing towards Josh Flook becoming a Wallabies star of the future, with the Queensland Reds centre having already caught the attention of coach Dave Rennie. For quite a few years now, Australian rugby fans have been waiting in hope as a golden generation of talent begin to make their mark at both Super Rugby and test level.
Australian Open 2023 predictions: Men's and women's singles champions, dark horses, early exits
The 2023 edition of the Australian Open is nearly here, with the world's best tennis players to descend on Melbourne Park for a packed fortnight. Ash Barty's retirement means Iga Swiatek is the favourite to take out the women's singles, but can the world No. 1 get the job done?
Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit
Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club
A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
