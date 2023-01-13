ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded

NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow

OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
PESCADERO, CA
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA

