KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 in Marin County closed, continues to be flooded
NOVATO, Calif. - A two-mile stretch of highway 37 in Marin County, connecting to Sonoma County, will remain closed until at least Monday morning, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. Sunday night a traffic advisory was given saying high tides were expected into Monday, so the route remained closed. Crews closed...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Sink holes, flooding continue to plague Bay Area as weekend rain pounds Northern CA
The afternoon rain pounded the Bay Area on Saturday. But for surfers in Pacifica, the weather was almost perfect. A short distance away in the town of Pescadero, a road collapsed along the hillside. It's this type of impact on infrastructure that worries one resident.
Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires
Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow
OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero
A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
KSBW.com
Corralitos community uses zipline to access their homes following storms
CORRALITOS, Calif. — A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter. Darrell Hardy set up the line New Year's weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SFist
Video: Check Out Crazy-Big Sinkhole Shuts Down State Route 92 Near Half Moon Bay
More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP. We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of...
Lanes reopen on Golden Gate Bridge after overturned big rig causes traffic delays
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge were blocked due to an overturned big rig truck Saturday evening, California Highway Patrol tweeted. Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, which caused traffic delays. The big rig driver, who was not identified, was removed from the vehicle, CHP Officer Darrel Horner told KRON4. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
