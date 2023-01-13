Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'It was pretty cool': The surprise phone call rising star received from Wallabies coach
Everything is pointing towards Josh Flook becoming a Wallabies star of the future, with the Queensland Reds centre having already caught the attention of coach Dave Rennie. For quite a few years now, Australian rugby fans have been waiting in hope as a golden generation of talent begin to make their mark at both Super Rugby and test level.
Sporting News
Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit
Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Sporting News
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
Sporting News
Australian Open results 2023: Live tennis scores, full draw, bracket from Melbourne Park
The Australian Open has finally arrived as the best tennis players from around the world fight it out to win the first Grand Slam major of the year. Can Novak Djokovic win a 10th title at Melbourne Park or will top seed Rafael Nadal overcome his poor recent form to challenge?
Sporting News
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club
A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
