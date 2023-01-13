Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan In NBA History On Thursday In Mavericks-Lakers Game

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continued to make NBA history this season with his latest performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night putting him in elite company with Michael Jordan.

Luka Doncic has been having a sensational season for the Dallas Mavericks.

On Thursday night, Doncic once again etched his name in NBA history in what turned out to be a crazy and thrilling game against the Los Angeles Lakers .

Up by as many as 19 points, it seemed like Dallas was going to run away with another victory over Los Angeles, but then the Lakers stormed back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter, only to give up a game-tying three-pointer late to Doncic which forced overtime.

After a second overtime period, the Mavericks came out on top 119-115 thanks to Luka Doncic going for 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 53 total minutes, the most out of any player in this game and the most he has ever played in a single game in his career.

This mark Doncic’s 10th triple-double of the season and more importantly, Doncic once again made history with his performance.

According to ESPN Stats & Info , Luka Doncic is the first player at age 23 or younger to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan in 1986 and he is 1st player to average 40 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists over a 10-game span in NBA history.

Being mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan is quite an accomplishment for any NBA player and the second part of the accomplishment laid out above is quite impressive for Doncic.

He is right at the top of the MVP rankings right now with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic is just breaking and setting new records left and right this season.

According to the Mavericks , Doncic recorded his 30th career 30-point triple-double tonight, which ranks 5th in NBA history behind the likes of Oscar Robertson (106), Russell Wetsbrook (48), LeBron James (37) and James Harden (35).

This season, Doncic has nine games with a 30-point triple-double and the rest of the league has a combined six such games.

The dominance Luka Doncic has displayed this season has simply been historic and there is no other way to describe it.

Luka will likely continue to make history in the Mavericks’ next game on Saturday when they play the Portland Trail Blazers .

