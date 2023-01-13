Embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,591.60 million by 2028 from US$ 1,191.78 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022–2028. Embolization coils are used to treat brain and cardiac aneurysms and other blood-related conditions. They are used as an alternative to surgical embolization to cut the blood supply to the tumor. It is used to treat various types of diseases, such as liver cancer, kidney cancer, aortic artery disorders, neuroendocrine tumors, and peripheral vascular diseases.

