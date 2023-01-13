Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Dana White Responds To People Saying He Didn’t Face Enough Punishment For Slapping His Wife
Dana White answered the media’s question about the apparent lack of punishment he received following the slapping incident. The UFC president insists the only that matters to him is his personal life and whatever happened to his professional life is beyond his control. Despite people still buzzing about the...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
CBS Sports
2023 UFC event schedule: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane on tap
UFC closed out its 2022 PPV campaign on an awkward note. UFC 282 was expected to crown a new light heavyweight champion when Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev clashed in the main event, but the fight was scored a split draw, leaving the title still vacant after Jiri Prochazka ceded it with an injury.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285
Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane. This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic calls for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane winner in July
Stipe Miocic wants the winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane. The two-time UFC heavyweight champ piped up on Twitter to call out the new heavyweight champion, who will be crowned after Jones and Gane fight for the title left vacant by the departure of Francis Ngannou. Miocic hasn’t fought...
MiddleEasy
