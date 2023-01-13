ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking

If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’

Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting

Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
sportszion.com

Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
Boxing Insider

Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”

Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
Everyday Entertainment

Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285

Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane. This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.
MMA Fighting

Stipe Miocic calls for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane winner in July

Stipe Miocic wants the winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane. The two-time UFC heavyweight champ piped up on Twitter to call out the new heavyweight champion, who will be crowned after Jones and Gane fight for the title left vacant by the departure of Francis Ngannou. Miocic hasn’t fought...
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

