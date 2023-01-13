Read full article on original website
Woman Explains the Psychology Behind Painting Your Walls Different Colors
Consider this when choosing paint colors!
yankodesign.com
This delicate glass lamp invites you to touch and move it to actually use it
When faced with something fine and intricate, our initial and natural reaction would be to stay at a safe distance to look but not touch. Almost like snowflakes, these things of beauty risk being destroyed if not handled properly, which probably applies to the majority of us. There are, however, some rather seemingly fragile objects that do urge you to touch them, maybe even risk moving them, to fully enjoy and appreciate their design or even utilize their features. That is definitely the case with this rather creative and elegant glass lamp that is both beautiful to behold as well as to touch. In fact, you need to move it around if you actually want to dim or brighten the lamp.
hypebeast.com
Prada FW23 Serves "Futurism, '60s Space Age, Aggression, and Cleansing"
Raf Simons the brand is no more, which has left many asking the same question: will Raf Simons bring even more energy to. ? Working alongside Miuccia Prada — who has since stepped down as the Prada Group’s CEO — the duo has redefined the House with a futuristic edge, introducing a vision that marries Simons’ love for the dark side with Miuccia’s penchant for subtle luxury. The result has, so far, been well-received — SS23 womenswear was a hit show for the brand as sci-fi domesticity met futurism, cinematic drama and businesswear chic, while FW22’s “Body of Work” show helped put their newfound identity on the map with a star-studded runway clad in Simons nuances.
Instagram's famous mushroom lamp is everywhere: Here are 6 dupes to get that retro magic
Can't stop seeing mushroom lamps on your feed? Get in on the trend with these six affordable dupes that look just as good
1017 Alyx 9SM RTW Fall 2023
The reason the 1017 Alyx 9SM fall 2023 show was a standing affair became apparent as the fashion pack crowded into the Spazio Maiocchi art gallery in Milan: A raised catwalk had been installed in front of Mark Flood paintings, which inspired designer Matthew William’s collection, sometimes very literally.
hypebeast.com
Textures Run Wild at ZEGNA Winter 2023
Having embarked on a new menswear adventure for Spring/Summer 2023, ZEGNA had a tall order to follow with its Winter 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today as part of Milan Fashion Week. But as expected from Alessandro Sartori, ZEGNA delivered. With the colder season in sight, the luxury Italian House...
Pleasures Reimagines Sperry’s Iconic Boat Shoe and More for a New Limited-Edition Collection
For its latest collaborative range, Sperry has tapped Pleasures to reimagine several of its beloved styles — including its iconic Authentic Original boat shoe. To create the limited-edition collection, Alex James, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label, said in a statement that his brand “took the classic DNA of Sperry and put it through the skewed twisted lens of Pleasures.” The highlight of the lineup is the new-look Authentic Original 3-Eye boat shoe, which comes in two colorways — black and blue pony hair. The shoes are built with D-ring hardware, Creeper style Vibram soles and atypical leopard print on the...
2beesinapod.com
Create Vignettes with Thrifted Finds
Please note that this post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Rewards Style influencer and Jane Influencer, we earn from qualifying purchases and any sales made through such links will reward us a small commission – at no extra cost for you. Create Vignettes with Thrifted Finds. Welcome...
ktalnews.com
Best aluminum-free deodorant
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For those looking for a more natural way to eliminate body odors, aluminum-free deodorants are excellent. It is crucial to consider the list of ingredients when purchasing underarm deodorant because it is used directly on the skin. Other vital considerations include application, scent and odor protection.
hypebeast.com
Levi’s® Made & Crafted SS23 Collection Delivers a Contemporary Outlook
Based on its heritage with an eye toward the future, Levi’s® Made & Crafted continues its blend of understated sensibility with artisanal craftsmanship with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The resulting range develops sophisticated, contemporary outlooks expressed through timeless tops, vests, dresses, and jeans. Centered around denim-forward neutrals and...
blufashion.com
Winter Men’s Fashion Trends & Style Tips for 2023
Fashion trends often come and go, but what never changes is a timeless style. From warm layers to bold colors and statement prints, winter fashion for men this season provides plenty of ways to make a statement. Over the past few years, the winter trend seen on men’s fashion runways...
retailleader.com
Rent the Runway Partners With Amazon Fashion for ‘Pre-loved’ Collection
Rent the Runway is partnering with Amazon Fashion. The retailer has struggled to rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rent the Runway has partnered with Amazon Fashion to sell a used collection and limited-edition rotating collections created specifically for the brand through the e-commerce giant. The retailer, which rents out designer...
dcnewsnow.com
4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
livingetc.com
10 unusual kitchen materials - beautiful new design trends set to level up your counters and cabinets
Is there any reno project that induces desision paralyses quite like the kitchen? With plenty of technical boxes to tick (and often the next decade to think about) what should be a joy can swiftly become anything but. It's all too easy, then, to go for the safe options when...
Color Correct and Brighten Your Complexion in 1 Step With This Popular Primer
This multi-functional primer from stila helps to color correct and brighten up your complexion, and can be worn by itself or under makeup — details
yankodesign.com
The Looking Glass Lodge is a picturesque woodland retreat with glass facades that let you connect with nature
Located comfortably in the dense nature of Hastings in East Sussex, UK is a beautiful woodland retreat called the Looking Glass Lodge. Designed by Michael Kendrick Architects, the idyllic retreat is a boutique hospitality scheme that allows its guests to completely immerse themselves in nature, and truly connect with it. The home features timber-clad facades and expansive windows that provide glorious views of the surrounding woods.
dcnewsnow.com
Best curling iron for fine hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fine hair is challenging to style. Even something as simple as curling your hair can be tricky, unless you find the right curling iron for fine hair. Fine hair is especially vulnerable to heat damage, so the best curling irons...
