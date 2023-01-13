ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 after cardiac arrest

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley - Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the death in a statement to various media outlets, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” her mother said. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Earlier Thursday, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter had been rushed to a hospital and was “receiving the best care.”

“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department would not confirm the identification of the patient, but told City News Service that crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to a home in the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in an unincorporated area near the Ventura County border on a report of a woman in her mid-50s suffering a cardiac arrest.

The patient was taken to a hospital at 11:17 a.m. in unknown condition, according to the fire department.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that paramedics were able to regain a pulse while working on Presley at her home, prior to taking her to a hospital. Citing sources close to the family, TMZ reported that a housekeeper found Lisa Marie Presley in her bedroom at the home she was sharing with her ex-husband, Danny Keough.

According to TMZ, Keough returned home at about the same time and administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night at The Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n Roll in director Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis.”

Just days earlier, she attended a celebration at Graceland to mark what would have been her father’s 88th birthday. She then flew to Los Angeles and attended another Elvis birthday commemoration at the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood — one of Elvis’ regular haunts in the area. Butler and Luhrmann were both in attendance at that event Sunday night.

Presley is survived by three children, including actress Riley Keough. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In addition to Danny Keough, she was also married briefly to actor Nicolas Cage and to music producer Michael Lockwood, and she had a highly publicized two-year marriage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

She was the only child of Elvis Presley, who died when his daughter was 9 years old. When she was 25 years old, she inherited her late father’s estate, which had an estimated value of $100 million at the time. She later sold off the majority of the estate, but she maintained ownership of Graceland, her father’s famed compound.

A singer in her own right, she released an album titled “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003, featuring the hit single “Lights Out.” She followed up that release with the album “Now What” in 2005 and “Storm & Grace” in 2012, the latter of which was produced by T Bone Burnett.

After a life in the spotlight, Presley was open about her struggles with drug addiction, writing about her experiences in a foreword to the 2019 book “The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.”

“It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction,” she wrote. “We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us.”

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from Hollywood.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” Billy Corgan, the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, wrote on Twitter.

“Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

Actress Leah Remini tweeted that she was “heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.”

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” Remini tweeted. “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.”

Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
MAINE STATE
ETOnline.com

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling

As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
The Independent

‘We were scared’: Snoop Dogg says Dionne Warwick confronted him and Tupac over misogynistic rap lyrics

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Dionne Warwick once “scared” him after calling him out for his lyrics.The interaction occurred in the 1990s when the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, first found success in the music industry.“Walk on By” singer Warwick was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s decision to use misogynistic slurs in his songs and, in a new documentary, revealed she set up a meeting to dress the rappers down.In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Warwick, 82, and Snoop Dogg, 51, recalled the meeting, with the latter saying: “We were kind of, like,...
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Lisa Marie Presley has sadly passed away at 54 years old. Sources confirmed her death to TMZ on Thursday (January 12) night. She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Los Angeles days before what would have been her 55th birthday. "It is with a heavy heart that I must...
LOS ANGELES, CA
