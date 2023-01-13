Calvary Christian holds off Staley push in first round of 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Over the last few days, Calvary Christian head coach Cilk McSweeney watched through the Staley film to figure out what being the No. 1-ranked team in the state of Missouri was all about.

He saw a group of extremely athletic players and a few standouts who would come in and make shots. He knew, in Calvary Christian's first Tournament of Champions appearance, that his team needed to pay attention to every little detail in order to come out on top.

That's why he wasn't surprised when Staley made a run in the third quarter against one of the higher-touted teams in the nation. But when his team trailed by one with just under four minutes to go, the details his team studied while prepping for the tournament prevailed in the end.

GAME 1: Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions

Calvary Christian is on to the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions semifinals after a 64-57 win over Staley in Thursday's nightcap. The Eagles will play Sunrise Christian in a Friday night semifinal.

"They didn't surprise us at all," McSweeney said. "We expected them to come out and play very hard. They're very well-coached and disciplined and I'm thankful to come out with the win."

The Eagles got 19 points out of Memphis signee Carl Cherenfant while four-star prospect Jaylen Curry added 17. The two combined for 13 of the Eagles' 22 points to come away with the win.

Staley was led by Indiana State signee Cameron Manyawu who scored 18 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Colorado State commit Kyan Evans added 17 points while knocking down four 3's. The Eagles locked down Iowa State signee Kayden Fish to just five points on 2 of 4 shooting.

GAME 2: In first Tournament of Champions appearance, Link Academy says event 'lived up to the hype'

Two of Fish's points came with 3:39 left in the game to take a one-point lead. Curry and Cherenfant then scored the game's next seven points over a 71-second span to hold off the upset.

"We knew that they were going to be a very competitive team," Curry said. "Coach told us that they were the number one team in this state so we knew that we had to come out and compete and we just took it."

Staley looked every bit like the No. 1 team in the state that it is currently ranked and it will put that reputation on the line during Friday night's consolation semifinal against Class 6 No. 7 Kickapoo. Until Thursday night, the Falcons hadn't lost a game.

The Falcons know that Kickapoo is one of the state's championship contenders year after year. A very intriguing consolation semifinal awaits on Friday evening.

GAME 3: Sunrise Christian appeared unstoppable in Tournament of Champions win over Kickapoo

"They're fantastic," Staley coach Chris Neff said. "We talk about the teams in the state that have a chance every year to play down here at the end and they're one of them perennially. I didn't think they were rattled one bit by anything that Sunrise possesses in the way of size and athletic dominance. They're terrific in how hard they play and how they execute and operate. I'm thoroughly impressed."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.