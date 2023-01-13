Read full article on original website
Here is a taste of what more is coming to San Diego: a plan to add over 50,000 new homes in a specific part of the city, decline in rental prices, and the marginal re-developments to Horton Plaza coming to life! Read on to find out more.
20 concerts we're excited to see in San Diego in 2023
20 shows that will rock San Diego in 2023 by bringing all genres of music to the city for live shows.
Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California
Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
Filmmaker raised in San Diego headed to Sundance
A filmmaker raised in San Diego is heading to Sundance to showcase her short film. Kayla Galang was born in the Philippines and raised in San Diego.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
Eater
Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub
Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Coast News
Encinitas artist wins second place
ENCINITAS — Encinitas artist Denise Tverdoch has won second place in the January Members Show on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society gallery in Liberty Station. Tverdoch’s painting entitled “Tease” was selected by local juror Wanda Honeycutt for this honor. Honeycutt said of the painting, “This is a stunning, beautiful piece. I love the softness of the figure. She is holding a cloth in front of her that is covering up just the right places for modesty, but yet she has a look on her face that is ambiguous. We don’t know what she is thinking, we don’t know what her life is like, so that mystery draws me to it. I love the limited palette, with the gold and the flesh tones. There are some mysterious looking marks in the background that are intriguing as well, giving the viewer a lot to wonder about. The composition is beautiful as well. It is evocative of some of the old masters, it is gorgeous.”
macaronikid.com
10 Free Places To Celebrate Chinese New Year With Your Family!
Celebrate the Lunar New Year! Join Ms. Jessica every Wednesday for an interactive Storytime featuring books, music, movement, and crafts to encourage Early Literacy skills. Children of all ages and abilities welcome. Visit: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/lunar-new-year-storytime. FREE Lunar New Year Celebration Mira Mesa Library. 8405 New Salem St. San Diego, CA 92126.
San Diego Moms: Gymnast Mom to Open 5th Gym Location in San Diego
For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community. Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve...
Finca Planned For New North Park Development
Tapas Restaurant and Wine Shop Joining North Park Community Corner
La Jolla Shores Association trustee resigns amid heated debate over possible Kellogg Park event
Phil Wise quits after an argument with LJSA President Janie Emerson about the handling of a Challenged Athletes Foundation event.
NBC San Diego
Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters
A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
San Diego Channel
Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help. The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.
Green bins start rolling out in neighborhoods across San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day of the City of San Diego's rollout of the Green Organic Recycling bins, and they'll be coming to a neighborhood near you. Collecting organic waste and keeping it out of landfill will help the city of San Diego comply with California Senate Bill 1383.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Two Cruise Ships Plug In To San Diego’s Shore Power
The Port of San Diego announced that on Friday, for the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder and the Insignia...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Has Too Many Dogs, Fees Waived for First 100 Adoptions Through Sunday
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has too many dogs, and Mayor Todd Gloria stepped in to help. There are more than 600 dogs in the humane society’s care, according to Gary Weitzman, the organization’s president and CEO. That is far more than they should have, although Weitzman said they will never turn a dog away. Instead, they have had to get creative.
Which city services are open, closed on MLK Day
Here is a look at what operations will continue and those that will be shut down on Monday, Jan. 16.
