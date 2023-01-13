ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit

Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Aussies in action today, local results and schedule

Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis will get their Australian Open campaigns underway on day two at Melbourne Park. All up there will be nine Aussies in action including Jordan Thompson, Jaimee Fourlis, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell - all with winnable matches. On day one, Jason Kubler stole the...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy