Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 predictions: Men's and women's singles champions, dark horses, early exits
The 2023 edition of the Australian Open is nearly here, with the world's best tennis players to descend on Melbourne Park for a packed fortnight. Ash Barty's retirement means Iga Swiatek is the favourite to take out the women's singles, but can the world No. 1 get the job done?
Sporting News
Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit
Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: Aussies in action today, local results and schedule
Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis will get their Australian Open campaigns underway on day two at Melbourne Park. All up there will be nine Aussies in action including Jordan Thompson, Jaimee Fourlis, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell - all with winnable matches. On day one, Jason Kubler stole the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sporting News
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
