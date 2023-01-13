Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Bishop Heelan leads 5 ranked KMAland boys hoops teams.
(KMAland) -- Five KMAland boys basketball teams are ranked in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Bishop Heelan is the highest ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. Grand View Christian (1A), Central Lyon (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar...
Top stars, best performances in Iowa high school boys basketball (Jan. 9-13)
By Barry Poe | Photo by Tyler Coe Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Curtis Stenson, West Des Moines ValleyThe sophomore scored 18 points and handed out six ...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (GBB): East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 …
kmaland.com
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
kmaland.com
Hedlund, Anderson lead East Atchison to Fairfax Invitational title
(Fairfax) -- After grinding through a pair of wins earlier this week, the East Atchison girls made sure the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational trophy stayed at home Friday night. The Wolves (11-5) secured their sixth-straight win and remained undefeated in 2023, taking down St. Joseph Christian 49-43 in a hard-fought...
kmaland.com
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW
(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/15): Nebraska beats Northwestern
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (1/14): Iowa, Drake, Creighton, Northwest pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State picked up wins in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa (14-4, 6-1): No. 12 Iowa rolled to a 108-67 win over Penn State (11-7, 2-5). Caitlin Clark had 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Monika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke finished with 11 points. Taylor McCabe also had a strong showing with 12 points.
kmaland.com
Jirschele returning to Storm Chasers as manager
(Papillion) -- Former Omaha Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele is returning to the club to lead the coaching staff and team. The Storm Chasers announced the return of Jirschele as the manager on Friday, and he will be joined by pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant coach Chris Nelson, athletic trainer James Strong and strength and conditioning coach Yannick Plante.
kmaland.com
Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal
Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
kmaland.com
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska for Wednesday
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday. The Weather Service Office in Valley Nebraska says the watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties in the watch...
kmaland.com
Seven Points (1/16): Shenandoah administration responds, Cowboys dread, other playoff thoughts
(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023. There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points. Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds. On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten...
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
kmaland.com
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Merlin Henry Rasmussen, age 79, Red Oak
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Comments / 0