‘It’s a good thing’: Camp Hope getting smaller as people move to housing

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — With people leaving Camp Hope, changes are underway to make sure it doesn’t grow again.

Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands estimates the camp has about 200 people living there. Over 600 people were living there just six months ago.

“One of the things we have to do is once we’ve moved you into a housing situation, even if that housing situation does not work, you cannot come back to the camp,” Garcia said.

The camp, once packed with tents, now has empty stretches where people once lived.

Robert Moody works at Camp Hope, and has lived there since March 2022.

“It’s heartbreaking, but at the same time it’s a good thing because they’re all moving on to better things,” he said about the new space.

On Friday, an excavator is planned to collect piles of trash. With even more room, Garcia explains the plan is to move tents closer together.

“It cuts down on our amount of staffing, to have things more effective all together,” she said. “We can go through the perimeter, we can go in between tents, but right now we have to employ a lot of people because it’s such a big lot.”

Once tents are moved closer together, the Washington Department of Transportation will also be moving the fencing outside the new perimeter. Garcia hopes it’ll happen by next week.

“Our goal is to close it as soon as everybody here has a housing solution,” Garcia said.

RELATED: WSDOT says Camp Hope is now down to under 200 people

RELATED: How Camp Hope has changed in over a year

