Albany Herald
China allows Didi to resume signing up new users as tech crackdown eases
Ride-hailing giant Didi received approval to resume new user registration in China, it said Monday, providing more evidence that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech giants might be coming to an end. The move is the latest sign that regulators are loosening the reins on the country's beleaguered tech companies in...
Albany Herald
Bitcoin rallies 25% as crypto markets rebound
The bitcoin bulls are back. After getting pummeled by losses for the better part of last year, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rallying in 2023, prompting speculation that the so-called crypto winter — the digital asset world's equivalent of a bear market — is over.
Albany Herald
Forget inflation, it's all about earnings
To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data.
