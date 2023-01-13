Read full article on original website
KSLA
Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people have announced their plans to run for Shreveport city marshal in the election March 25. On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal; and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal. Qualifying of...
ktalnews.com
Boucher announces bid for Shreveport City Marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal. Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.
KTBS
Caddo-Bossier Port commission appoints 2023 officers
SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year. Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
KSLA
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust
On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Catch Burglar in the Act
Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
Do You Know Any of These Missing Louisiana Children?
More young people are missing from Louisiana homes as we move into the new year. Authorities are asking for help from the public to find some of these children. In many of these cases, the person has been missing for decades and there’s been no trace. Many of them are cold cases in a Louisiana police agency.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Will Speed Cameras Be Coming to Bossier City?
Bossier City leaders are having a work shop next week to talk about the possibility of putting speed enforcement cameras in school zones in the city. The meeting is set for Tuesday January 17 at 1pm in the Bossier City Council Chambers on Benton Road. All city councilmembers and the...
KSLA
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16 on installation of a new traffic control signal on East Kings Highway just south of LSU Shreveport. It will be installed at East Kings’ intersection with Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard. The system will include signal controllers,...
Shreveport Council Pushes Emergency Measure to Fight Crime
In light of 2 murders in Shreveport since the beginning of the year, city leaders are looking for ways to take steps to fight crime. A 4-year-old was also wounded in a shooting over the weekend in north Shreveport. The Shreveport City Council is considering hiring an outside contractor to...
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
