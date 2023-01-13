ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hiker injured following fall in Laurel County this weekend

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Laurel County received a call this weekend that ended with a hiker being rescued and then flown out. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the Falls City Road area after getting a report a 65-year-old woman had fallen on some ice in a creek.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he shot and killed his wife. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning. Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide....
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Drug Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson reports the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force a traffic stop led to three meth trafficking arrests. Police pulled over a pickup at the south bound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns and other items that led a search. Police found approximately 5 ounces of meth in the air filter under the hood and approximately 14 ounces of meth in the luggage rack. 49-year-old Owen Dewayne Mitchell of Corbin and 29-year-old John Wesley Messer Jr of Gray were taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Further investigation led to a third suspect, 61-year-old Woodburn Schlicht of Corbin. He was later arrested after fleeing from Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on I-75 crossing the state line. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. His photo was not available at the time of the news release.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
WINCHESTER, KY
thebig1063.com

Fire in Harlan County brings out two departments

From WRIL - At approximately 10:45am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, fire units from the Harlan County area responded to a reported structure fire in the Putney Community on highway 119. Responding were the Putney and Sunshine Fire Departments. We are told no one was at home at time of fire...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeast Kentucky police department is dealing with the fallout from a phone scam that is conning people out of money. “They knew the name of our chief, sometimes they’ll use the sheriff of that county or that jurisdiction, they’ll have their information, titles... Stuff that can seem very convincing,” said London Police Department Corporal Drew Jackson.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call sent police officers rushing into action after someone claimed to have hostages at a business in downtown Hyden. There was only one problem. It wasn’t true. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office say around 7:30 a.m. Friday deputies were...
HYDEN, KY
sam1039.com

Six Fire Departments Respond To Building Fire In Laurel County

Laurel County fire crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road this week. Firefighters said there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said it belonged to the Amish community. Those with East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said the community “lost their livelihood and their home.” Crews say no one was hurt.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Wanted On Murder Indictment Warrant Arrested In Laurel County

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. On Wednesday, January 11th, 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested on a Laurel Circuit Court Murder Indictment warrant and three counts of assault in the first-degree – based on an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink. Agencies involved...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested, Two Ran Away Following Chase With Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff’s office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

