ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley dead at 53

By David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuIrz_0kDH6mPC00

Former MLB outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley died Thursday at 53. No cause of death was announced.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Ariz. where he is “survived by three beautiful children.”

Tinsley’s brief major league career spanned across five seasons from 1993 to 1997, where he played for the Mariners, Red Sox and Phillies. In 1994, he ranked second on the Red Sox with 13 stolen bases without being caught.

He started the 1995 campaign with a 14-game hitting streak and was moved from the bottom of the order to the leadoff spot. He also had a 15-game hitting streak in June. Tinsley hit a career-high .284 with 18 stolen bases in 100 games for the AL East champion Red Sox.

We are saddened by the passing of former player and first base coach Lee Tinsley, and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/D6FLULqaGV

— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 12, 2023

The Reds mourn the loss of Lee Tinsley.

“We are sad to hear of Lee’s passing,” VP/GM Nick Krall said of Tinsley, who was the Reds’ assistant hitting coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, inside and outside the game.” pic.twitter.com/1pAvGaWR9M

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 12, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to hear of the passing of a ROCKET ICON AND LEGEND, one of the ALL TIME GREATS to EVER wear a ROCKET UNIFORM, Mr. Lee Tinsley. Rocket Nation sends our condolences to the Tinsley Family. @RocketPrincipal pic.twitter.com/TnaQkgEV5j

— SCHS Athletics (@SCHSRockets) January 12, 2023

Tinsley later played in the Angels, Expos and Reds minor league systems as well as the Western Baseball League and Mexican League.

After his playing career, he served as a coach in the Diamondbacks, Angels, Mariners, Cubs and Reds’ organizations.

“We are sad to hear of Lee’s passing,” Reds Vice President and General Manager Lee Krall said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, inside and outside of the game.”

According to Tinsley’s LinkedIn page , he expressed his desire to get into “scouting, managing and front office roles.”

He last coached professional baseball in 2018, where he served as the hitting instructor for the Mobile BayBears — then the minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Shelby County High School in Kentucky also paid tribute to its former standout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QvUk_0kDH6mPC00
Lee Tinsley (left), Ken Griffey Jr. (right) and coach Ty Van Burkleo of the Seattle Mariners talk in the dugout before a game on May 27, 2009 in Oakland, Calif.
Getty Images

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to hear of the passing of a ROCKET ICON AND LEGEND, one of the ALL TIME GREATS to EVER wear a ROCKET UNIFORM, Mr. Lee Tinsley. Rocket Nation sends our condolences to the Tinsley family,” the school tweeted.

Tinsley was a first-round selection out of high school by the A’s in 1987.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2023 Angels Spring Training: Report Dates For Pitchers, Full-Squad Workout

The 2023 regular season is approaching as Spring Training report days for all teams around Major League Baseball were announced. Manager Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels will begin camp in just a little more than a month as pitchers and catchers will report on Wednesday, February 16 at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former MLB Player Dies

Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training

The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Evaluating early returns from Red Sox’ 2022 international signing class

With the 2023 international signing period set to begin on Sunday, now feels like an appropriate time to reflect on how some key members of the Red Sox’ 2022 class fared in their first seasons of professional baseball. Per SoxProspects.com, Boston signed 31 prospects for a combined $5.281 million...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox linked to free-agent OF Adam Duvall

With shortstop Trevor Story set to miss most if not all of the 2023 season, adding a middle infielder and/or an outfielder should be the Boston Red Sox' top priority. The free-agent options have dwindled, but there still are a few players available who can upgrade the Red Sox' current situation ahead of Opening Day. According to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams, Boston has been linked to arguably the top outfielder left on the market: Adam Duvall.
BOSTON, MA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds sign free agent pitcher Luke Weaver as candidate for rotation

With an open competition for the final two spots in the starting rotation, the Cincinnati Reds are taking a flier on free agent pitcher Luke Weaver as a bounce-back candidate. Weaver signed a one-year contract with the Reds, the team announced Friday. He will receive a $2 million salary for the 2023 season, according to a source. Weaver, a seven-year veteran, wasn’t tendered a contract by the Seattle Mariners earlier this offseason after the Mariners claimed him off waivers, sending him into free agency.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Pete Alonso gets big pay raise after avoiding arbitration with Mets

Pete Alonso, fresh off another standout season with the Mets, will be getting a sizable raise this year, as the first baseman and the team avoided arbitration and settled on a contract worth $14.5 million before Friday’s deadline. see also Mets considering Tommy Pham after Andrew McCutchen flirtation fails Alonso made $7.4 million a year ago in his first year of arbitration and isn’t due to hit free agency until after the 2024 season. He led the team in most offensive categories, including homers (40), RBIs (131) and OPS (.869). Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido also agreed to deals to avoid arbitration, as did right-handers Drew Smith, Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham. Jeff McNeil did not agree to a deal, though the team and McNeil can continue to negotiate before a hearing.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy