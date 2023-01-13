Read full article on original website
Related
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
Nobody Seems to Know What ‘AM’ or ‘PM’ Actually Means — Do You?
Millions of people use TikTok daily for entertainment, hacks and DIY ideas, but sometimes we learn something new that blows our minds. For example: Many on the social media app are gobsmacked after learning the true meaning behind the popular time-related abbreviations AM and PM. In a viral video, TikTok...
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
Why a Britney Spears and Beyonce Collaboration Is Long Overdue, Despite That Recent Failed Attempt
We finally almost got a long-overdue Beyoncé and Britney Spears collaboration. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to keep waiting. According to a Page Six report, Beyoncé recently asked Britney to appear in a new music video, but the plans fell through. "The Britney and Beyoncé collab could’ve...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0