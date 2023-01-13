Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant set to open new location in Indiana next monthKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball routs Wisconsin in front of record crowd
A massive crowd got to see just how dominant this IU women’s basketball team can be. In front of a regular season record crowd of 10,422 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers crushed Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon. IU (16-1, 5-1) used a 23-8 second quarter to pull...
Indiana makes adjustments, tightens the defensive screws and has its biggest win over Wisconsin since 2001
Indiana adjusted its defense on Saturday and the result was a thumping of Wisconsin. The Hoosiers didn’t overhelp from the wings, didn’t leave shooters to help in the paint and that led to one of IU’s most dominant defensive Big Ten performances in years. Indiana held Wisconsin...
Indiana Women's Basketball to Face Wisconsin in Afternoon Big Ten Showdown
Sunday, the Hoosiers will face Wisconsin at home and give Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren the opportunity to tie the all-time coaching win record that Jim Izard reached over 12 seasons.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal
An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
wdrb.com
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
Comments / 0