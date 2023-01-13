Read full article on original website
Related
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
aspenpublicradio.org
'Alive The Show' blurs lines between audience and performer, yoga and dance
Inside the venue at The Arts Campus at Willits on Jan. 11, “Alive: The Show” looked and felt like a nightclub, with a DJ on stage and colorful lights and tables on the side where people could stop for a drink. Though most of the attendees at last...
Summit Daily News
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
1037theriver.com
Photos: The Story of Colorado’s Beautiful Crystal Mill Power Station
Crystal Mill is one of the most photographed historic sites in the state of Colorado. It's easy to see why. The old mill along the edge of the river has been around 129 years and looks like the old west meets the seven dwarfs mining house. The ghost town of...
Summit Daily News
International Snow Sculpture Championships plans to descend on Breckenridge soon
Snow sculptors from all over the world will descend on Breckenridge from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1 to transform 12-foot-tall, 25-ton-blocks of packed powder into intricate works of art. Twelve teams — hailing from Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Great Britain, Denmark, India and Switzerland, Vermont, Wisconsin and Breckenridge — will sculpt...
Backcountry skier rescued after falling into river near Snowmass
A skier who ventured out into the backcountry on Saturday afternoon required the assistance of rescue crews after falling into a river near the Snowmass Ski area.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Dozens come together to find lost dog in Frisco during winter storms
The owners of Capone, an 11-year-old dog living in the mountains of Colorado, say it's not uncommon for him to wander off for a second or two. But it is not common for him to be missing for more than 30 minutes. "That's when I knew something was wrong," owner Kyle Aprill said.Aprill admits he made a mistake Sunday night by not keeping Capone close to him outdoors when he was quickly moving some cars around in a parking lot before bed. When he finished, Capone was nowhere to be seen. That was the start of a 2 day constant search...
Comments / 0