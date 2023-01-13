The owners of Capone, an 11-year-old dog living in the mountains of Colorado, say it's not uncommon for him to wander off for a second or two. But it is not common for him to be missing for more than 30 minutes. "That's when I knew something was wrong," owner Kyle Aprill said.Aprill admits he made a mistake Sunday night by not keeping Capone close to him outdoors when he was quickly moving some cars around in a parking lot before bed. When he finished, Capone was nowhere to be seen. That was the start of a 2 day constant search...

FRISCO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO