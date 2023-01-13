ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Dozens come together to find lost dog in Frisco during winter storms

The owners of Capone, an 11-year-old dog living in the mountains of Colorado, say it's not uncommon for him to wander off for a second or two. But it is not common for him to be missing for more than 30 minutes. "That's when I knew something was wrong," owner Kyle Aprill said.Aprill admits he made a mistake Sunday night by not keeping Capone close to him outdoors when he was quickly moving some cars around in a parking lot before bed. When he finished, Capone was nowhere to be seen. That was the start of a 2 day constant search...
FRISCO, CO

