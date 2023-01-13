Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
ISU women can't keep up hot shooting in fourth quarter, falling to Montana 77-68
Watching this Idaho State team operate is like watching a peacock take flight. It isn’t supposed to work. These Bengals are exceedingly young, strikingly inexperienced. To field a team for this season, Seton Sobolewski had to cobble together a roster of players all manner of ways: Freshmen from Washington, transfers from Kansas, plus only a couple key returners, adding up to a group almost entirely devoid of the experience that has fueled so many of the best ISU teams. So when it works, like in...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
montanasports.com
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
KULR8
Montana State to induct 8 athletes, 1 coach into Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame
BOZEMAN — Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach will earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americans enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader as former assistants duke it out as head coaches
MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her. On Friday...
406mtsports.com
Hula Bowl notes: Everything to know before two Montana Grizzlies take to the field Saturday morning
MISSOULA – The college football season may have officially come to a close Monday, but Montana fans will get one more chance to watch a pair of their favorite players. At 10 a.m. MT Saturday morning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game. It will air on the CBS Sports Network and will be streamed on the CBS Sports App.
montanarightnow.com
Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Inducts Eight Star Athletes, Legendary Coach on February 17
BOZEMAN, Montana – Eight all-time athletes and a national champion head coach earn induction into the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on February 17, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced. Four Bobcat football All-Americas enter the Hall of Fame this year. Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
mtpr.org
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree
My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
mtpr.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date
The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
Obsessed With BBQ? Gallatin Valley Has A New Spot
If there is one type of restaurant opening that gets me excited, it will always be a delicious BBQ joint. A food that soothes the soul is BBQ. People love pulled pork, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and more. BBQ is versatile and has many variations whether you like Kansas City, Texas, or Southern-style smoking.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
montanarightnow.com
Lost snowmobilers south of Big Sky recognized for asking for help
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowmobilers in the Sage Basin area, south of Big Sky, are being recognized for asking for help after realizing they were lost. The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 6:42 pm Friday from two snowmobilers asking for help getting safely out of the backcountry.
montanarightnow.com
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
One Chicken Franchise That Would Be Popular In Bozeman
If this franchise opened in the Bozeman area, it would be a hit with families, students, or anyone who loves chicken. It seems that one of the comfort foods that both kids and adults can agree on is chicken tenders. Many folks will default to chicken tenders at restaurants and bars because they are delicious. Chicken tenders are so beloved we even made a list of the best spots in Montana to get this tasty treat.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
