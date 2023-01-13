(Adds details) By Jeslyn Lerh SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022, while Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd climbed two spots to become third-largest supplier, data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed. Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd maintained fourth in 2022 as with the previous year, while Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell two spots to fifth. OTHER NOTABLE MOVES Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd and Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd each rose by four spots, respectively, to the eight and ninth position, the MPA data showed. Eng Hua Company Pte Ltd climbed by six spots to the 11th position. The company has expanded their bunkering fleet and team in the past year, according to market sources. Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd fell seven spots to the 13th place. The supplier's licence was suspended for two months in August last year after the company was found to have supplied contaminated fuel to ships. Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the latest entrant to Singapore's licensed bunker supplier space, took the 19th spot for 2022. The company had been growing its bunkering volumes after it obtained a bunker licence last year. Meanwhile, Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte Ltd fell seven places to the 29th position. The company's trading volumes in the Singapore bunkering space have slowed since the start of last year, with some traders having departed from their team, market sources said. Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, fell 4.3% year-on-year to 47.9 million tonnes in 2022 at Singapore as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on global ship refuelling demand. 2022 Bunker Suppliers by Volume Move Ranking from 2021 Ranking 1 EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD +1 2 PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD -1 3 TFG MARINE PTE LTD +2 4 VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD 0 5 SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD -2 6 BP SINGAPORE PTE. LIMITED +1 7 GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD +2 8 CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD +4 9 MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD +4 10 SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD -2 11 ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD +6 12 MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD +3 13 GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD -7 14 EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD 0 15 HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD -5 16 GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD 0 17 MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD +1 18 CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD +2 19 SINOPEC FUEL OIL (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD New 20 SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD -9 21 CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD +2 22 TOTALENERGIES MARINE FUELS PTE LTD -3 23 SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD -2 24 BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD +7 25 GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD -1 26 FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD -1 27 GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD -1 28 PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD +2 29 TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD -7 30 SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD -1 31 KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD +1 32 CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD -4 33 EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD +5 34 TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD -7 35 VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD 0 36 IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD -3 37 CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD -1 38 PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD +1 39 HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD -2 40 HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD -6 41 SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD -1 42 BUNKER B PTE LTD -1 (Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

18 HOURS AGO