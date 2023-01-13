ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New video music channel launches in Pittsburgh area

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QF9Fh_0kDH4Teh00

New video music channel launches in Pittsburgh area 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music fans, listen up! There's a new video music channel here in the Pittsburgh area!

The new channel is called 'Music from the 412.'

According to its website, it mainly plays videos from artists from this area, but it will also feature unsigned and small label artists from all over.

Music genres range from folk and jazz to metal and hip-hop.

You can stream videos on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, or visit the website MusicFromThe412.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

26th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair held in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 26th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair was held in Oakland on Sunday.Over 2,000 people showed up for the free event that was put on by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology in Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Museum of Artt.This year, organizers added a carnival to the traditional spring festival with more performances, games, and exhibits than ever before.Sunday's celebration was held a week before the start of the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 22.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 12, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMarta Sauret GrecaPittsburgh CLO's "Here You Come Again"Pittsburgh CLOChristian James RestaurantPittsburgh Restaurant WeekNFL Ultimate Fan of the YearPTL Weekend GuidePittsburgh Magazine"Stick Fly" at Alumni Theater CompanyTribute band Lez ZeppelinEmmy BlotnickClash of the Champions Arm WrestlingPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, sun, and warmer temperatures to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly night ahead but not quite as cold as this morning in the lower 20s.FIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain arrives Monday night.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWe warm to the mid-40s Monday with partly cloudy skies before rain returns Monday night. On Tuesday, we warm to highs making a run for 50. Most of the week will be well above average with dry conditions and sunshine on Wednesday and then more rain showers possible on Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool temperatures ahead of mid-week warmup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be warmer today with highs in the upper 40's expected.Daily average High: 36  Low: 21Sunrise: 7:42 Sunset: 5:20Today: It's an Air Quality Day in Allegheny County. This is mainly for southern areas of the county along the Mon Valley. Highs today should hit the upper 40's with sunny skies through approximately 3 p.m. Cloudy but dry the rest of the day.Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.Aware: Nice warm-up for the middle of the week with highs near 60 on Thursday. Seasonal for the weekend.Today is going to look fantastic with sunny skies through 3 p.m. Today...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena

Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine on Sunday, rain to intrude as week goes on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies are starting to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s to upper teens tonight.Alert: None.Aware: Next rain chance is Tuesday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWe'll have a sunny, seasonable Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is close to normal for Pittsburgh in January. We end the M.L.K. holiday weekend with cloudy skies and a bit warmer temperatures warming into the mid 40s. It's a new week, but we will have the same pattern in place as last week as we warm up with rain through midweek then watch temperatures drop toward the weekend bringing a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will hover in the mid 40s to lower 50s before we cool down again toward next weekend.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

More of the Prophecies of Yinztradamus

Two years ago, an archeological discovery beneath a sadly bygone purveyor of late-night meals revealed valuable predictions for Pittsburgh’s future. We attempted, with some success, to interpret the prophecies of Yinztradamus. Now, an update! As the gone-yet-not-forgotten ketchup bottle that once towered over Heinz Field was lowered to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend Planner: Restaurant week, Children's Theater Series, Kelly Strayhorn Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Thursday and the weekend is in view!If you're looking for a date night, look no further. This weekend wraps up the winter edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. It's going on now through January 15.There are dozens of restaurants to choose from, offering prix fixe fining options. The theme is 'New Dishes for the New Year.'The Children's Theater Series has also kicked off in the Cultural District. This Saturday is 'Llama, Llama...Live!' It's a funny musical based off of the book.The next show up in the series is Rapunzel, which will kick off in early February.Lastly, there are a lot of activities to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.If your kids are home from school on Monday and you're looking for something to do, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater has a full lineup from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. They're family-friendly activities and there will also be performances from several different dance companies and groups.Kelly Strayhorn is asking people to pay 'what moves them.' For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local police departments stage fundraiser, t-shirt sale for Chief Justin McIntire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community continues to support the family of the late chief Justin McIntire of Brackenridge.On Saturday, at the Tarentum Borough Building, local police departments had another fundraising event, selling t-shirts, wristbands, car decals, and thin blue-line flags."People have been lined up since six, five o'clock this morning to purchase t-shirts and support the fallen chief and his family," volunteer Shelby Fischbach said.The group said they sold well over a thousand shirts at the event and ended up running out.They said the interest is so strong they plan to print another batch soon.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers 'Sacks for Kids' campaign raises $24,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defensive prowess of the Pittsburgh Steelers has helped raise nearly $25,000 for charity this year through the Sacks for Kids campaign.The Sacks for Kids campaign features donations from Bordas & Bordas worth $500 for each sack the Steelers defense has during the season.This year, the Steelers had 48 sacks, resulting in $24,000 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. The donations will help support Pittsburgh families.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy

Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy