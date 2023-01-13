ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:18 a.m. EST

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.

Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes

NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne emerged from a New York courthouse victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over stripes. A smiling Browne told The Associated Press on Thursday that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers. Adidas had sued Browne over the stripes on his activewear, which the company said infringed on its own well-known trademark. In a statement after the jury's verdict, an Adidas spokesperson promised to “continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals.”

Disney faces proxy fight as Peltz pushes to join board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is fighting for a seat on the board of Walt Disney Co., claiming that the theme park and media company is struggling with self-inflicted problems. Peltz’s attempt to join Disney’s board comes just months after the company brought back longtime CEO Bob Iger to lead Disney again. Disney urged shareholders to vote against Peltz and named current board member Mark Parker as its chairman. Parker, who also serves as executive chairman at Nike Inc., succeeds Susan Arnold. The move that will shrink the board to 11 members.

Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters that he doesn't want to leave car lovers behind. Japan's top automaker showed battery-electric and hydrogen versions of older models like the Corolla at an industry event near Tokyo to drive home the message. The company says that instead of waiting for all cars sold to be green, converting the ones already out on the roads is a good option.

Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

DENVER (AP) — A new study says Exxon Mobil’s scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming. But at the same time, the company made public statements that contradicted its scientists' conclusions. The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded. The research forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models’ accuracy. Exxon says its understanding of climate change evolved over the years and that critics are misunderstanding its earlier research.

US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown

U.S. air travel has returned mostly to normal, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By early afternoon Thursday on the East Coast, only about 100 flights had been canceled and 1,700 delayed. Those figures are much lower than on Wednesday, when more than 1,300 flights were scrubbed and 11,000 delayed. The Federal Aviation Administration said a damaged database file appeared to have caused the outage in the safety-alert system. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promised a thorough examination to avoid another major failure.

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

Asian markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia after news that U.S. consumer inflation slowed last month pushed Wall Street benchmarks higher. U.S. futures and oil prices edged lower. Tokyo fell more than 1% but most other regional indexes gained. China reported its trade surplus ballooned to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq and the Dow each rose 0.6%. The report on inflation was clearly encouraging, stocks had already rallied earlier this week in anticipation of exactly such data. s.

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. Republicans say the bill would help end what they call President Joe Biden’s “abuse of our strategic reserves.” Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the reserve last year in a bid to halt rising gasoline prices after a ban on Russian oil imports following its invasion of Ukraine. Democrats say Republicans are trying to fix a problem of their own making. China is among numerous potential adversaries that buy U.S. oil after the GOP-led Congress lifted an export ban in 2015. Last year, millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. reserves wound up being exported to China.

Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals have ended a three-day strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement. Union officials say it will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years. Nurses began returning to work at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center after the deal was announced Thursday morning. The New York State Nurses Association stressed staffing levels as a key concern. It said nurses were stretched too thin because too many jobs are open. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals cited a widespread nursing shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EST

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66 POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Authorities revised the death toll from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
Leader Telegram

Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things. Sessions will take up issues as diverse as the future of fertilizers, the role of sports in society, the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and much more. Nearly 600 CEOs and more than...
Leader Telegram

European state broadcasters back in business for Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — European state broadcasters were brought back into the heart of Olympic business on Monday when the IOC announced a rights deal through 2032 with the European Broadcasting Union. Rights covering 49 countries for four Olympics from 2026-2032 were awarded to both the EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery, the International Olympic Committee said. The EBU represents state-run broadcasters like the BBC in Britain, Rai in Italy and...
Leader Telegram

John Kerry tells AP he backs UAE oil chief overseeing COP28

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press, the former U.S. secretary of state acknowledged that the Emirates and other countries relying on fossil fuels to fund their state coffers face finding “some balance” ahead. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Segue

AFI AWARDS PAY TRIBUTE TO LISA MARIE PRESLEY BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - The American Film Institute Awards held a moment of silence for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley. Among the films honored at Friday’s ceremony outside Los Angeles was the Elvis Presley movie “Elvis.” Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday, had been supporting the film throughout the movie awards season. The event also honored the films “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “Tar,” “Top Gun: Maverick,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Turkish President Erdogan keeps the world guessing on NATO expansion

Six months after Turkey agreed to NATO allies inviting Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, the expansion has stalled as Ankara holds out on ratifying the applications. Fresh tensions flared last week after protesters in Stockholm affiliated with Kurdish movements hanged an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting Turkey to put yet more pressure on Sweden to crack down on outlawed groups. Now, with a Turkish election due...
Leader Telegram

Today in History: JAN 16, Caesar declared Roman emperor

Today in History Today is Monday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2023. There are 349 days left in the year. This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 16, 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces...
NEVADA STATE
Leader Telegram

China’s hospital COVID death data just a 10th of total toll, experts say

The nearly 60,000 COVID-related deaths China reported for the first five weeks of its current outbreak, the largest the world has ever seen, may underestimate the true toll by hundreds of thousands of fatalities, experts said. China’s abrupt pivot from "zero-COVID" in early December unleashed a surge of omicron infections and led to 59,938 virus-related deaths in the nation’s hospitals through Jan. 12, the National Health Commission disclosed this weekend. ...
Leader Telegram

Biden’s missteps on secret papers create a self-inflicted crisis

WASHINGTON — The latest discovery of classified material at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, highlights the long-term political and legal risk to the president from a rapidly unfolding investigation that could yield further damaging revelations. Disclosure after disclosure this week about sensitive papers at Biden’s office and private residence embarrassed and undermined the president, his attorneys and spokespeople, who have argued that they’re handling it by the book. While they’ve claimed they took appropriate precautions, promptly informed the government and arranged the return of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Leader Telegram

Canada sanctions ex-President Martelly’s brother-in-law and a former Haitian politician

The Canadian government added more names Friday to its sanction list involving Haitian political figures and business people. The sanctions were announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and target two members of the Haitian elite: businessman Charles Saint-Remy and former lawmaker Arnel Belizaire. The two will be barred from entering Canada or having any financial dealings in the country. Any assets they have in the country also will...
Leader Telegram

Turkey tells Sweden to hurry for NATO entry

Turkey said Sweden and Finland should hurry on fulfilling promises for their accession to NATO, ahead of Turkish elections expected to take place in less than six months. The Turkish parliament may announce a recess six weeks before parliamentary and presidential elections, leading to the need to rush to get it ratified, said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. Yet Sweden said this month that Turkey is asking for too much in exchange for approving membership, suggesting it isn’t imminent. ...
Leader Telegram

Sunak orders British diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will deploy his ministers on an international diplomatic blitz to galvanize support for Ukraine after agreeing to provide British tanks to Kyiv. Sunak signed-off on sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the front line in eastern Europe during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Downing Street has since confirmed that 14 tanks will be handed over...
Leader Telegram

China urged to provide more data on COVID infections

China’s announcement that it had almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths in a month has spurred new calls for the government to provide more data about the wave of infections that is sweeping the country. The country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday that 59,938 people died at hospitals from COVID-related causes between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12. The World Health Organization said it is analyzing the latest data but urged China to share more detailed information, including on sub-variants circulating throughout the nation. ...
Leader Telegram

In India, deity decorating a calling for Hindu temple artist

CHENNAI, India (AP) — The former computer professional — now a very specialized type of artist — locked his gaze on the deity before him. On a recent afternoon, 33-year-old S. Goutham was perched on a ladder at the altar of the goddess Durga at the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Chennai, India. Goutham — his hand moving steadily — was pleating a green silk sari to adorn the deity. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy