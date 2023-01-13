Man, 36, Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Female Family Member

Photo: Getty Images

TUSTIN (CNS) - A 17-year-old girl went to the Tustin Police Department station to report that a 36-year-old family member had sexually assaulted her and he was arrested within hours of the report being filed, authorities said Thursday.

The girl made her way to the station about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday to claim that Cristobal Flores Mendez sexually assaulted her in October 2022, said Tustin Police Department Lt. Ryan Coe.

"Tustin Police Department detectives immediately began an investigation," Coe said. "As a result of their efforts, the suspect made several incriminating statements and was arrested within hours of the original report being filed."

Detectives also spoke with another female family member of the suspect, who alleged that she was also sexually assaulted by Mendez approximately six years ago, when she was 14 years old, Coe said.

Mendez was arrested on suspicion of sodomy, rape by force, sexual battery, child molestation, kidnapping with intent to rape and lewd acts with a child 10 years and older.

Tustin police urged anyone with any information regarding Mendez to call them at 714-573-3249 or email ccarter@tustinca.org.