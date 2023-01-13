ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Man, 36, Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Female Family Member

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0kDH4P7n00
Photo: Getty Images

TUSTIN (CNS) - A 17-year-old girl went to the Tustin Police Department station to report that a 36-year-old family member had sexually assaulted her and he was arrested within hours of the report being filed, authorities said Thursday.

The girl made her way to the station about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday to claim that Cristobal Flores Mendez sexually assaulted her in October 2022, said Tustin Police Department Lt. Ryan Coe.

"Tustin Police Department detectives immediately began an investigation," Coe said. "As a result of their efforts, the suspect made several incriminating statements and was arrested within hours of the original report being filed."

Detectives also spoke with another female family member of the suspect, who alleged that she was also sexually assaulted by Mendez approximately six years ago, when she was 14 years old, Coe said.

Mendez was arrested on suspicion of sodomy, rape by force, sexual battery, child molestation, kidnapping with intent to rape and lewd acts with a child 10 years and older.

Tustin police urged anyone with any information regarding Mendez to call them at 714-573-3249 or email ccarter@tustinca.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death

Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine

An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Local man waves gun at police, is shot

Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl

An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs

A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
RIALTO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

HB woman held for elder abuse

Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Thursday on multiple felony counts of financial elder abuse, grand theft of an elder, and forgery after a Department of Insurance investigation found she allegedly defrauded an elderly client, who did not have the capacity to consent to her actions, out of $90,995.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

El Sereno mother searching for justice after hit-and-run driver injured her autistic son

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that severely injured an autistic man on Christmas Eve in El Sereno. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the collision occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, when the victim, 22-year-old Andrew Ramos, was struck by the driver of a green Toyota Tundra while walking his dog across a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Huntington Drive and Kendall Avenue. Instead of stopping to help Ramos, who has high-functioning autism, the driver fled from the area and failed to render any aid. The dog was uninjured, but Ramos suffered a broken leg that required surgery,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy