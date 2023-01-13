ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hollywood Classic! Luka Doncic's Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past LeBron James' Lakers in Double OT

By Dalton Trigg
Despite having a 19-point lead in the first quarter, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves in a nail-biter down the stretch against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs jumped back in the win column thanks to Luka Doncic posting his 10th triple-double of the season.

After losing two consecutive games, the Dallas Mavericks came into Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night hungry for a win against a Los Angeles Lakers team that had won six of its last eight games.

Despite building a 19-point lead in the first quarter, the Mavs found themselves in a nail-biter that ended up going into two overtimes. Riding a 35-point triple-double from Luka Doncic, the Mavs outlasted the physical Lakers by the final score of 119-115. Dallas improved to 24-19 and Los Angeles fell to 19-23 in what turned out to be a true Hollywood classic.

As is always the case when these two teams meet, Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James was the main headline, and it definitely lived up to the hype. Doncic finished with 35 points on 14-28 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a season-high 53 minutes. James finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists despite shooting just 9-28 from the field.

The triple-double was Doncic's 10th of the season. He also became the first player 23 years old or younger in NBA history to average 40 points over a 10-game span since Michael Jordan did it in 1986.

After being down by three at the end of regulation and in the first overtime, Doncic nailed two clutch threes each time to keep the game going. With as many calls and no-calls that went against the Mavs, it would've been easy to fold, but Doncic refused to let his team lose the game.

Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie were crucial for the Mavs down the stretch. Wood finished with 24 points on 10-17 shooting to go with 14 rebounds, six assists and five timely blocks in the win. Dinwiddie finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-13 from the field – including a couple of massive dunks that rivaled what he did to Rudy Gobert in the playoffs last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been the subject of many trade rumors lately, finished with 22 points and eight rebounds on 9-21 shooting, including 3-11 from deep.

Next up for the Mavs, they'll finish off their five-game road trip at Moda Center with back-to-back games against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas is 2-0 against Portland and can clinch the season series with a win on Saturday night.

