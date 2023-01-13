ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

9-7-1-4

(nine, seven, one, four)

