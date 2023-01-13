Napoli vs. Juventus odds, picks and predictions

Napoli (14 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) welcomes Juventus (11-2-4) to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Friday. Kickoff between the top 2 sides in Serie A is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Napoli vs. Juventus odds, and make our best Serie A bets, picks and predictions.

This has been Juventus’ league over the past decade as they have won 8 of the last 10 league titles. Napoli will be searching for their 1st since the 1989-90 season. Behind 24-year-old Nigerian F Victor Osimhen, they are well on their way. Osimhen has a team-high 10 goals in 12 starts. Napoli is averaging 2.29 goals per game and has only allowed 13 in 17 matches. They are 7-0-1 at home.

Juventus has won 5 straight league matches, 2 of which were on the road. In all 5, they held their opponents scoreless and in 3 of the 5, they won 1-0. They are led by 22-year-old Serbian F Dušan Vlahović who has 6 goals in 10 starts. They have allowed just 7 goals in 17 games.

Napoli vs. Juventus odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:13 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Napoli -101 (bet $101 to win $100) | Juventus +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Draw +250

Napoli -101 (bet $101 to win $100) | Juventus +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Draw +250 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Napoli vs. Juventus picks and predictions

Prediction

Napoli 1, Juventus 1

LEAN DRAW (+250).

Juventus is on fire and has consistently been the best team in the league. They have won 8 straight league matches. However, they have struggled on the road, posting a 4-2-2 record.

They are 1-1-0 against top-4 Serie A sides, so they have had relative success against the top tier. Napoli has had fewer expected goals in both of their games against top-4 opponents.

That said, this should be a hard-fought game between 2 terrific defenses, and considering the home side’s weakness against top-tier opponents, the DRAW (+250) has value here.

BET UNDER 2.5 (-130).

As noted, both teams are allowing under a goal per game. Napoli has gone Under this total in 3 of their last 4 league matches this season. They have 4 clean sheets in 8 home games as well.

Juventus has allowed 7 goals all season and has not allowed a goal in a league match since Oct. 8th in a 2-0 road loss to Milan. They have 8 straight clean sheets in Serie A play.

Considering both teams have such strong defenses, back the UNDER 2.5 (-130) here.

