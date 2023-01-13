ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent State at Ohio odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
 3 days ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (13-3, 3-0 MAC) visit the Convocation Center to take on the Ohio Bobcats (9-7, 1-2) on Friday night. Tip from Athens is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kent State vs. Ohio odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kent State took down Toledo 75-63 on Tuesday, covering as 4-point home favorites. The Golden Flashes have only covered the spread once in their previous 4 games, but are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games featuring a spread. Overall this season, they are 11-3 ATS. Free throw percentage has been the strong point for the Golden Flashes, ranking 20th in the country (76.5%).

The Bobcats beat Ball State 76-71 on Tuesday, covering as 2-point home favorites. They are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games and 8-7 ATS this season. Ohio has been scoring the ball well this season, averaging 77.1 points per game.

Kent State at Ohio odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kent State -3.5 (-105) | Ohio +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kent State at Ohio picks and predictions

Prediction

Kent State 73, Ohio 70

BET OHIO +3.5 (-115).

Ohio is 9-7 overall this season, but their home record is 7-0. In a tough Mid-American Conference matchup, the Bobcats will look to rally around the home crowd to stay within striking distance.

The Golden Flashes are 13-3 this season with all 3 of their losses coming on the road.

Furthermore, the home team is 5-2 ATS in the last 7 matchups between these 2 teams.

LEAN OVER 141.5 (-110).

With both teams averaging more than 74 points per game, expect a lot of scoring. Ohio’s defense has struggled this season, ranking below 200th in the nation in opponents FG percentage, while its offense ranks in the top 60 in the country in 3-point FG percentage.

The Bobcats’ Over/Under record this season is 9-6 with their previous 2 games hitting the Over.

