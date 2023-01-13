Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
Repeat offender busted with 78 doses of fentanyl in Jones County
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis’ residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia. Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr. The warrant...
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire. The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Three...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
WDAM-TV
Purvis police chief running for Lamar County sheriff
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker announced his candidacy for Lamar County sheriff this week via Facebook. Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins confirmed Wednesday that Walker had became the first to challenge incumbent Danny Rigel. Both are registered as Republicans, and will meet in the...
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents throughout the Pine Belt have a fireplace or chimney they use to heat their house during cold weather. Although this may seem perfectly normal, Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said both areas can become dangerous if not cared for properly. “Chimneys need to...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
WDAM-TV
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for punching alleged bully
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still a waiting game for one Jones County family, as they fight to put a stop to alleged bullying. WDAM 7 has been investigating this ongoing situation since November and has worked to talk to all parties involved. The family told WDAM this is not only impacting the daughter’s well-being but also her education.
mageenews.com
Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Friday, January 13, 2023. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
WDAM-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia has been sentenced to federal prison on illegal drug trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg Friday. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi, says 37-year-old Alfredric James was sentenced to 300 months, followed by 10 years probation, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
