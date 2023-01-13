Read full article on original website

This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
muddyriversports.com
From top to bottom of lineup, Blue Devils pitch in to defend own invitational wrestling championship
QUINCY — The beauty of playing host to a high school wrestling tournament is the opportunity to compete in a packed-to-hilt gym full of familiar faces the way the Quincy High School gym was Saturday. “Every seat was filled,” QHS junior Owen Uppinghouse said. The drawback is what...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
khqa.com
Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 12, 2023
Rachael Mallory, 32, of Quincy for trespassing at Frederick Ball. NTA 109. Zachary Chapman, 1534 Adams, reports the theft of two packages from the porch of his residence between 1630-2100 hours on 1-10-23. 310. Shannon Fleming, 37, of Quincy for stop sign vilolation at 22nd and Monroe. PTC 146. Andrew...
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
muddyrivernews.com
Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year
QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
