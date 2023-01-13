MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO