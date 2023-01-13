Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
FOX Sports
Ja Morant throws down must-see dunk in Grizzlies' win over Pacers
Ja Morant is at it again. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar threw down a thunderous dunk in the third quarter of his team's 130-112 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The eye-popping dunk instantly became one of the most explosive highlights of the 2022-23 NBA season. Heading into Saturday's game...
FOX Sports
Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo to miss 3rd straight game as Bucks host Pacers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the Bucks’ injury report and participated in pregame warmups, but coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday the two-time MVP won’t be playing. Antetokounmpo also didn’t play in either of the Bucks’ two losses at Miami on Thursday and Saturday.
FOX Sports
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
FOX Sports
Spurs set NBA attendance record of 68,323 against Warriors
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Spurs...
FOX Sports
Washington State women top No. 21 Oregon in OT 85-84
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84 on Sunday, the Cougars' first win over a ranked team since 1998. Washington State won despite giving up a 14-point lead in...
FOX Sports
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
FOX Sports
Houston, KU stay atop AP Top 25, while FAU enters for first time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down...
FOX Sports
Power rankings: Alabama's young players have Tide rolling to the top
It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.
FOX Sports
Simas Lukosius scores 28 points for Butler in the tough win against Villanova
Butler Bulldogs' Forward Simas Lukosius carried the Bulldogs to the tough 79-71 win against the Villanova Wildcats. Lukosius led all scorers in the game with 28 points and added three assists and three steals on the night.
FOX Sports
LeBron James passes 38,000 points in Lakers' loss to 76ers
LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points, but Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds while the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-112 Sunday night for their seventh win in nine games. Russell Westbrook failed to get off a...
FOX Sports
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing
Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
FOX Sports
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over No. 19 Providence 73-67
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes, and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence's nine-game win streak 73-67 Saturday after squandering a big second-half lead. The Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) got 20 points from Trey Alexander and 19 from...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
