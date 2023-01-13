ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats' big mistake: They made the Ducks mad

EUGENE, Ore. — Once Arizona started amassing the statistics that led to the most lopsided of seven Tommy Lloyd-era losses, the Wildcats might have made one mistake that didn’t go in the box score. They made the Ducks mad. Just 55 seconds into Oregon’s 87-68 win over Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon. The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11. Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1),...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A calm Saturday but rain on the way for the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, warm Saturday, the weather will start to be more active as we head into the rest of the weekend. Two systems are on their way through the middle of next week, which will bring mountain snow, wind and rain. It will also bring some cooler temperatures, dipping into the 50s for Tucson and even into the high 40s for Sierra Vista.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

LIVE UPDATES: Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm. The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. Camino de la Tierra was closed at Rillito River due to storm water flowing. 7:05 a.m. Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according...
TUCSON, AZ
travelawaits.com

The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers

Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home

THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
TUCSON, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ

