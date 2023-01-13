Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats' big mistake: They made the Ducks mad
EUGENE, Ore. — Once Arizona started amassing the statistics that led to the most lopsided of seven Tommy Lloyd-era losses, the Wildcats might have made one mistake that didn’t go in the box score. They made the Ducks mad. Just 55 seconds into Oregon’s 87-68 win over Arizona...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon. The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11. Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1),...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
arizona.edu
School of Art graduate student surprises Bill Walton with repainted chair
Basketball television analyst Bill Walton is a huge Grateful Dead fan. As luck would have it, the University of Arizona School of Art graduate student tasked with repainting his special chair in McKale Memorial Center also shares his love for the eclectic rock band. "I'm a big fan, so I...
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
KGUN 9
A calm Saturday but rain on the way for the rest of the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, warm Saturday, the weather will start to be more active as we head into the rest of the weekend. Two systems are on their way through the middle of next week, which will bring mountain snow, wind and rain. It will also bring some cooler temperatures, dipping into the 50s for Tucson and even into the high 40s for Sierra Vista.
KOLD-TV
Senior adults not getting vaccinated, lead in COVID deaths in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to recede, it’s becoming more apparent that the danger to seniors is not receding with it. Nearly 200 deaths in Arizona last week from COVID and 83% of them were 65 and older. In Pima County last...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 16
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm. The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. Camino de la Tierra was closed at Rillito River due to storm water flowing. 7:05 a.m. Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according...
travelawaits.com
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
ABC 15 News
Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home
THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. The closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OVPD: Southbound Oracle at Hardy closed due to an accident
According to the Oro Valley Police Department southbound Oracle at hardy is blocked because of a serious injury collision.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
