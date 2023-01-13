Read full article on original website
HS scores 1/14: Blackfoot girls top Highland, Bear Lake boys rout Malad
BOYS BASKETBALL Bear Lake 67, Malad 27 Bryson Crane led the Bears (11-2) with 20 points. Grace Lutheran 47, Challis 36 Ben Hess posted 18 points and Matt Samuelson added 14 for the Royals (9-4). ...
All Star Monster Truck Tour is coming to East Idaho
Are you ready for the rumble? Monster trucks are coming to Idaho Falls. Since its ground opening in November, the Mountain America Center has experienced great success with events such as country music act Big and Rich and Spud Kings hockey games. Center officials said that their next big event is harboring equal excitement and is expected to sell out fast. ...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man injured in a silo accident in Fremont County
Boise, ID (CBS2) — A 25-year-old Arizona man was injured in a silo accident on Friday in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 5:37 on Friday, Jan.13 of a man stuck in the auger of the silos in Newdale. When the Deputies arrived the man was laying on the ground next to the silo with his left leg amputated just below the hip a tourniquet was put in place. The man was awake and conscious. Madison county ALS and South Fremont Fire arrived and took over care. The man was transported by Madison ALS to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Cold and dry with light snow later
High pressure is on the way out ahead of another storm system putting light snow in the forecast late tonight. Mostly cloudy and dry for the day today and highs will be 36-42 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. best snow chances are in here for Sunday at 70% with temps dropping closer to freezing and continued snowy for Monday school and work.
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Man dies from injuries in I-15 collision
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. Friday at southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County that claimed the life of a Pocatello man, according to an ISP press release. Officers said a 46-year-old-male from Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck...
East Idaho Eats: Cafe et Amour is offering delicious treats in all types of weather
RIGBY — We here in eastern Idaho know the weather can be unpredictable. Whether it’s blazing hot out or freezing cold, you can always bet on finding the perfect treat at Cafe Et Amour. Cafe et Amour offers hot coffee, cold fruit smoothies, breakfast items, and homemade treats...
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
Man shot while allegedly attempting to rob a Pocatello home
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
