NYC gang member charged with murder in 2019 mistaken-identity shooting of teen: feds

By David Propper
New York Post
 3 days ago

In a bizarre case of mistaken identity and sibling rivalries, cops finally arrested the right brother Thursday in the 2019 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Brooklyn boy, officials said.

Martial H. Amilcar, 26, was charged with murder for shooting teen Samuel Joseph on Feb. 22, 2019, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Amilcar barged into the Flatbush apartment building looking for revenge after a fight earlier in the day, the feds said.

He ran into the victim in the entryway and three shots were fired at Joseph at close range in front of his teen sister, federal prosecutors said.

The slaying was in retaliation for a fight earlier that day between the victim’s older brother and a relative of Amilcar, prosecutors alleged. The two were in rival gangs, the feds said.

But Joseph’s mother Raymonde Figaro told The Post in 2019 that Amilcar was looking for an older brother.

“Why did you kill him?” Figaro said back then. “If you’re ringing the bell looking for someone else, do you just shoot the first person who comes out the door? It makes no sense.”

Oddly enough, the first suspect arrested for the killing was Amilcar’s brother — Martial C. Amilcar, according to a law enforcement source. The case against Martial C. Amilcar was dropped in 2021 after an alibi notice was presented to prosecutors and probed, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.

Martial C. Amilcar filed a federal lawsuit against the city and NYPD personnel last February over his 2019 arrest.

According to Martial C. Amilcar’s lawsuit, on Feb. 22, 2019, he was stabbed in the leg around 3:30 p.m. and limped home. The lawsuit states that Joseph was shot and killed a couple hours later, but that Martial C. Amilcar was home during that time.

After Martial C. Amilcar was arrested, he spent nine months in jail, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Amilcar’s experiences on Rikers Island were horrific and included being attacked by other inmates and being sprayed by chemical agents by Correction Officers for no reason, the lawsuit alleged.

Meanwhile Martial H. Amilcar, also known as “Drippy,” was a high-ranking member of the Hyena Crips Gang, the US Attorney’s Office said Thursday. He could face life in prison or even the death sentence if found guilty in the federal case.

Raymonde Figaro and Kensel Joseph, parents of murder victim Samual Joseph. Figaro told The Post in 2019 that Amilcar was looking for an older brother.
Gregory P. Mango

His co-defendant was not named by prosecutors, but was also described as a member of the Hyena Crips Gang.

US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement “no crime is more heinous than the killing of an innocent child.”

Suspect arrested in mistaken-identity slaying of Brooklyn teen

“The brutal cycle of gang violence in this district, including the violence perpetrated by members of the Hyena Crips, must be stopped,” Peace said. “We and our law enforcement partners are committed to that end.  It is my hope that today’s indictment brings some measure of justice for the victim’s family.”

The shooting and the events that resulted in the gunfire were caught on security camera footage taken nearby, the feds said.

“While nothing can undo the pain that Martial Amilcar and his co-defendant allegedly inflicted upon the family of Samuel Joseph, it is my hope that by seeing him held accountable for his alleged crimes, they will be given some form of peace,” stated Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Ivan Arvelo.

New York Post

