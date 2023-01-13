ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga-BYU photos: Zags stays perfect in WCC with last-second win over Cougars

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did it again.

Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds to lift No. 9 Gonzaga to a thrilling 75-74 road victory over BYU (13-7, 3-2 WCC) on Thursday night.

Strawther's shot capped a remarkable rally by the Zags, who trailed by 10 points with less than five minutes to play. It was the 10th consecutive victory for Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC).

Check out photos from Gonzaga's victory:

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA 75, BYU 74

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

