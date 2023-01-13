Gonzaga-BYU photos: Zags stays perfect in WCC with last-second win over Cougars

Gonzaga continues to win but hasn’t gotten a ton of respect for their strong record. How will they fare in this week’s college basketball power ratings?. It seems like the team of the past few years in college basketball is Gonzaga, which has been ranked highly at the start of each season only to fall short of winning a national title. That trend appeared set to continue this season but the Bulldogs had a few struggles against their tough non-conference schedule, losing three games prior to entering conference play in a tougher WCC.
As the dust settles on a wild weekend of college basketball, Gonzaga found itself ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Zags (16-3, 5-0 WCC) moved up two spots from last week’s rankings after a narrow victory on the road against BYU followed by a convincing ...
Following a trio of suspenseful victories, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team didn’t waste time disposing of Portland on Saturday. The No. 8 Zags (16-3, 5-0 WCC) jumped out to a 23-5 lead, which grew to 61-28 at halftime and ended in a 115-75 win over the Pilots (9-11, 1-4) at the McCarthey Athletic ...
SPOKANE - It was a good night to have the best high school player in the state of Washington in town. Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Curtis High School and the No. 1 ranked class of 2024 boys basketball prospect in Washington, was in attendance on an official visit for Gonzaga’s dominant ...
It hasn’t been pretty, but a win is a win, right? That’s the mantra Gonzaga men's basketball fans have grown accustomed to as they watched their team overcome adversity throughout a three-game road stretch that seriously tested the No. 8 ranked team in the country. The Zags (15-3, 4-0) battled back ...
Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) • Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a thrilling 92-87 win over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday at the Chiles Center in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. • The Pilots now travel to No.
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan Moriniti rushed to an unconscious man's aid last fall at the Liberty Lake Golf Course, started chest compressions and shocked him with a defibrillator to help save the 67-year-old's life. Moriniti, 20, credited a first aid course he completed in June at Spokane Falls Community...
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
