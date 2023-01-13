The River Ridge Royal Knights Varsity Girls’ basketball team (11-5) defeated the Weeki Wachee Hornets (12-4) by a 46-31 margin on a rainy Wednesday night (Jan. 4, 2023) at the Hornets’ Nest. The Green and Black were enjoying a strong first half to their season, besides a pair of stumbles before the new year, and the Hornets were looking to build off their 60-19 demolition of the Citrus Hurricanes (1-9) the previous evening. The Purple and Silver had been experiencing a similar beginning to their 2022-2023 campaign as both teams sport 4-0 records in their respective districts coming into the matchup. In a battle between two well-coached teams, the Royal Knights would ride a dominating second half to victory on Wednesday evening.

