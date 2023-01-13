ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Tampa, January 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Seminole High School - Seminole basketball team will have a game with Gaither High School on January 16, 2023, 06:00:00.
TAMPA, FL
flosoftball.com

Top 10 Pitchers In Division II Softball For 2023: Tampa Lands Two On List

While offense has boomed in softball of late, the key to sustained success remains having dominant arms in the circle. And while a handful of seniors dominated last season by winning the ERA and individual wins crowns, there was plenty of young talent that left their own marks on the season, and they're now poised to become the top pitchers in Division II softball.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

River Ridge Puts Pressure on the Hornets

The River Ridge Royal Knights Varsity Girls’ basketball team (11-5) defeated the Weeki Wachee Hornets (12-4) by a 46-31 margin on a rainy Wednesday night (Jan. 4, 2023) at the Hornets’ Nest. The Green and Black were enjoying a strong first half to their season, besides a pair of stumbles before the new year, and the Hornets were looking to build off their 60-19 demolition of the Citrus Hurricanes (1-9) the previous evening. The Purple and Silver had been experiencing a similar beginning to their 2022-2023 campaign as both teams sport 4-0 records in their respective districts coming into the matchup. In a battle between two well-coached teams, the Royal Knights would ride a dominating second half to victory on Wednesday evening.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL

