4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
Tampa, January 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
flosoftball.com
Top 10 Pitchers In Division II Softball For 2023: Tampa Lands Two On List
While offense has boomed in softball of late, the key to sustained success remains having dominant arms in the circle. And while a handful of seniors dominated last season by winning the ERA and individual wins crowns, there was plenty of young talent that left their own marks on the season, and they're now poised to become the top pitchers in Division II softball.
hernandosun.com
River Ridge Puts Pressure on the Hornets
The River Ridge Royal Knights Varsity Girls’ basketball team (11-5) defeated the Weeki Wachee Hornets (12-4) by a 46-31 margin on a rainy Wednesday night (Jan. 4, 2023) at the Hornets’ Nest. The Green and Black were enjoying a strong first half to their season, besides a pair of stumbles before the new year, and the Hornets were looking to build off their 60-19 demolition of the Citrus Hurricanes (1-9) the previous evening. The Purple and Silver had been experiencing a similar beginning to their 2022-2023 campaign as both teams sport 4-0 records in their respective districts coming into the matchup. In a battle between two well-coached teams, the Royal Knights would ride a dominating second half to victory on Wednesday evening.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Jesuit volleyball standout is going where her passion, drive and competitive spirit takes her
Isabel Patterson’s high school volleyball career didn’t exactly finish as she hoped. Despite a flawless regular season and four state playoff wins on their way to 33 straight victories, that dream season ended abruptly when her Crusaders fell to Sheldon in the state final.
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
‘Never forgotten’: 3.4-mile Tampa Bay Frogman Swim honors fallen Navy Seals
Participants of the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim, an annual tradition that began 14 years ago, honored Navy seals who were killed in the line of duty Sunday morning
Bands showcase talents for St. Pete MLK Day celebration
Late into Sunday night, hot breath made a stark contrast against the chilly St. Petersburg air at Campbell Park as bands danced and chanted in the band showcase portion of the city's MLK Day celebration weekend.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
LISTEN: Parades in St. Pete, Tampa for MLK Day
The parades top off a weekend of celebration
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
