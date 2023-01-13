ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz making major name change

It’s a blast from the past for the Utah Jazz, as they making a name change that harkens back to their roots. The team has just recently announced that the Vivint Arena (their home stadium) will be renamed back to the Delta Center, per David Aldridge. This marks the first time that Utah’s home arena will be named “Delta” since 2006.
VIDEO: Rockets-Kings heated altercation leads to multiple ejections

The Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings showdown on Friday got chippy after a heated altercation between Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk led to multiple ejections. Early in the fourth quarter, both Mathews and Monk battled for a loose ball bouncing on the other end of the court. When the two players were close to the ball, Mathews purposely bumped Monk to beat him for the possession.
