Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Oakland City gearing up for inaugural sprint football season
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University is gearing up for its first-ever foray into college football with the introduction of its sprint football team. The Mighty Oaks added the new program last summer. Oakland City sprint football head coach Todd Miller has hit the ground running to build an entire college football team from scratch.
14news.com
Aces Swim and Dive sweeps competition on Senior Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville swimming and diving teams swept visiting Bellarmine, and the UE men’s team also knocked off Mid-American Conference rival UIC in a double-dual meet Saturday at Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center which featured UE, Bellarmine, UIC and Missouri State. The Purple Aces also honored 11 members of its swimming and diving program on ‘Senior Day’ on Saturday.
yoursportsedge.com
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
14news.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Evansville on Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very recognizable vehicle, that you might have seen advertised at some point, stopped by Evansville on Sunday. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited two Schnucks grocery store locations in Evansville for their ongoing touring event. Hot Dogger Kat Abraham says that they drive the Wienermobile to...
14news.com
KWC Women put the hurt on Tiffin
TIFFIN, OH. (WFIE) - Taking on the Tiffin Dragons is never an easy feat for the Panthers, as the teams have split their last eight games against each other. Kentucky Wesleyan didn’t give the Dragons a chance on Saturday, however, as KWC used a big second quarter to propel them to an 81-50 victory.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
14news.com
Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There are several events planned Monday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Henderson’s Human Rights Commission is holding an event and noon. It’s at Henderson First United Methodist Church. Officials say the theme is “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of...
14news.com
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
14news.com
$20K lottery ticket sold in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mega Millions winner in Maine isn’t the only one with something to celebrate. Two $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana, including one in Princeton. Lottery officials say two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of...
14news.com
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book is coming to Evansville Friday night. The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore. We caught up with author Jamie Ward live...
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
14news.com
Voice of the Otters William ‘Bill’ McKeon dies, family says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voice of the Evansville Otters William “Bill” McKeon has passed away at 90 years old, according to his family. McKeon had an eight-decade-long baseball career in the sports world as a former high school, college and minor league catcher, and major league scout-turned-broadcast commentator.
14news.com
Mater Dei holds career day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Mater Dei High School are looking toward the future. Freshman through seniors had the opportunity to meet with local employers at their annual career day Friday. Mater Dei’s President, Deacon Dan Niemeier, says this event gives students perspective into what their passions are and...
14news.com
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
14news.com
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. It’s located off Morgan Center Drive...
14news.com
Stens Corporation leaving Jasper
Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 70 jobs are leaving Jasper. A spokesperson tells us The Stens Corporation will no longer have a Jasper location. Arrowhead Engineering announced Monday they are opening a new warehouse in Portland, Tennessee, that will create 400 jobs in July. Officials say the Jasper location is...
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Comments / 0