West Saint Paul, MN

Man shot in leg in West St. Paul; police say suspect arrested

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 12, 2023 01:09

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in West St. Paul.

Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Carmel Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

They found the injured man, and soon after encountered the suspected shooter. They were arrested, and a firearm was found at the scene.

The victim was brought to an area hospital, and he's expected to survive.

Police say they will release more information about this case Friday.

