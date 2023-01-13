ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
theScore

5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky

Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination

Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
LEXINGTON, KY
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Falls to No. 12 Kentucky On The Road

LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics fell in its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night with a score of 196.575-197.125 in Rupp Arena. “Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
lineups.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/14/23)

In an SEC matchup between two teams on very different trajectories so far in the season, the Kentucky Wildcats had to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Kentucky started with a lot of national championship speculation, returning a lot of stars from last year and reigning National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. They opened the season as a top five team, but have stumbled on one of their toughest seasons in recent memories. This team has yet to gel together and sit at a 10-6 record. This game comes off the heels of what might be their most disappointing loss in the Calipari era. Losing to a 7-8 South Carolina team in Lexington, many are wondering if Calipari’s time at Kentucky may be done as he continues to get great players but struggles to coach them to where they are expected to be. They need this win against Tennessee like they need water in order to keep some of the tracks on the rails for this season as they currently sit 1-3 in the SEC.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
LEXINGTON, KY

