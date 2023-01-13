Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Wildcats’ free-throw shooting was pivotal in thrilling win over Volunteers
The Kentucky Wildcats were in a major slump entering Saturday’s matchup with the top-five Tennessee Volunteers. The Cats opened as 13-point underdogs, their largest margin as a dog in the John Calipari era. Having lost two in a row and four of their last seven, the Cats were not...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory
Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
theScore
5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky
Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination
Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Falls to No. 12 Kentucky On The Road
LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics fell in its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night with a score of 196.575-197.125 in Rupp Arena. “Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters after the Volunteers dropped their first SEC contest against Kentucky.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video
On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, ...
lineups.com
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/14/23)
In an SEC matchup between two teams on very different trajectories so far in the season, the Kentucky Wildcats had to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Kentucky started with a lot of national championship speculation, returning a lot of stars from last year and reigning National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. They opened the season as a top five team, but have stumbled on one of their toughest seasons in recent memories. This team has yet to gel together and sit at a 10-6 record. This game comes off the heels of what might be their most disappointing loss in the Calipari era. Losing to a 7-8 South Carolina team in Lexington, many are wondering if Calipari’s time at Kentucky may be done as he continues to get great players but struggles to coach them to where they are expected to be. They need this win against Tennessee like they need water in order to keep some of the tracks on the rails for this season as they currently sit 1-3 in the SEC.
Covington Catholic-Highlands game moved to larger Holmes High School for Thomas Burns fundraiser
The varsity boys’ basketball game between Covington Catholic and Highlands on January 17 will be played in support of Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. To show support and honor Thomas, close friends from CCH designed and coordinated the production and sale of TB Strong T-shirts.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
fox56news.com
‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
fox56news.com
Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
