Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 3-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s epic game for 49ers vs. Seahawks

It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer. Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
Draymond Green’s ultra-confident take on Warriors repeating as NBA champions

The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly looked equipped to defend their title this season. The reigning champions are still under .500 at the season’s midway point, own the league’s second-worst record away from home and sport a net rating in the red, 17th in offense and 19th in defense. They just finished marring a stunning five-game winning streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, ending a home stand with consecutive losses to the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and thoroughly depleted Phoenix Suns—further instances of the Dubs playing down to competition in 2022-23.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers

After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Pacers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

As the 2023 NBA trade deadline on February 9 quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have some decisions to make. The biggest question mark for the franchise is, are they buyers or are they sellers? If they’re sellers, the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy has to include Myles Turner heading out first, as he has the most value. However, the team is working on a long-term deal with the star big who is having a career year. So, despite losing their last three games in a row, maybe the Pacers should be buyers, trying to consolidate lesser assets into better players for a run in 2023. If this is the Pacers’ trade plan, here are the two best deals they can make — for Obi Toppin and OG Anunoby — before the NBA trade deadline.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts

The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest need Pistons must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 season went down the drain pretty early on when it was announced their young star guard Cade Cunningham would be undergoing season-ending surgery on a shin injury. Detroit wasn’t going to contend this season, but that pretty much pushed their rebuild timeline back by a year before they could truly see what they have on their roster this season.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision

For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
