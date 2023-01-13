As the 2023 NBA trade deadline on February 9 quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have some decisions to make. The biggest question mark for the franchise is, are they buyers or are they sellers? If they’re sellers, the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy has to include Myles Turner heading out first, as he has the most value. However, the team is working on a long-term deal with the star big who is having a career year. So, despite losing their last three games in a row, maybe the Pacers should be buyers, trying to consolidate lesser assets into better players for a run in 2023. If this is the Pacers’ trade plan, here are the two best deals they can make — for Obi Toppin and OG Anunoby — before the NBA trade deadline.

