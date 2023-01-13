Read full article on original website
Kentucky commit DJ Wagner puts on show in national basketball showdown (PHOTOS)
Kentucky DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a national showdown at the Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, scoring a game-high 27 points in a 66-62 loss to Centennial (CA). Camden fell short in that battle of basketball powerhouses, but Wagner matched Duke commit Jared...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
theScore
5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky
Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
Three Staggering Numbers From Kentucky's 63-56 Win Over Tennessee
Kentucky basketball stole headlines on Saturday afternoon, as John Calipari and the Wildcats left Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. with an astounding 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. The win launched UK out of its cavernous rut that had stymied the entire first half ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination
Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters after the Volunteers dropped their first SEC contest against Kentucky.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, John Calipari React to Kentucky Defeating Tennessee in Knoxville
No. 5 Tennessee suffered a loss to Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Despite starting the game red-hot, Tennessee’s offense continued to provide themselves troubles throughout the game, leading to the Wildcats’ 63-56 win over the Volunteers. After the contest, both head coaches met with the...
4-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky football has finally added a running back to its 2023 class via the recruiting trail. Jamarion Wilcox — a 4-star RB out of South Paulding High school in Douglasville, Georgia — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats: Wilcox chose UK over Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State. He ...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
Wave 3
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
fox56news.com
Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WKYT 27
Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Martin Luther King had a dream, and it’s hard to achieve your dream if you don’t have a coat,” said Karen Summers, Chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP). The FCDP is hosting their annual clothing drive, and it’s no coincidence...
Wave 3
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting, incident shut down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting. According to the release, KSP troopers were trying to stop a vehicle in Woodford County on I-64 but the car failed to stop. That is when a pursuit began. The pursuit traveled...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
