Georgetown, KY

gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
theScore

5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky

Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kobi Albert, Kentucky DB transfer, announces SEC West destination

Kobi Albert, a Kentucky defensive back who entered the transfer portal a week ago, has announced his new program. Albert wrote on social media, “Y’all call it Starkvegas, I call it HOME!!!” Albert is an early key addition for Zach Arnett. Albert hails from Fairfield (Alabama) Prep,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage

Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY

