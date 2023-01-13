Read full article on original website
Related
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
petapixel.com
Camera Plunges Down 300ft Antarctic Hole to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice
A team of scientists sent a camera down a 300-foot (93 meters) borehole so it can reveal the oldest ice on Earth. The above video shows a camera hurtling down the deep hole in Antarctica by Ph.D. student Austin Carter who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old.
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years
In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
scitechdaily.com
Trapping Millions of Tons of CO2 – Researchers Have Discovered an Arctic Carbon Conveyor Belt
Scientists discover a new pathway for the movement of carbon-rich materials from productive Arctic coastal waters to the deep ocean. Every year, the transfer of carbon-rich particles across the shelf in the Barents and Kara Seas could trap as much as 3.6 million metric tons of CO2 in the deep Arctic ocean for thousands of years. According to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and other institutions, this previously unknown transport route uses the biological carbon pump and ocean currents to absorb atmospheric CO2 on a scale equivalent to Iceland’s total annual emissions. They recently published their findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.
msn.com
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
Runaway W. Antarctic ice sheet collapse not 'inevitable': study
The runaway collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet -- which would trigger catastrophic sea level rise -- is not "inevitable", scientists said Monday following research that tracked the region's recent response to climate change. "I think we still have to live and plan and do our sea level projections and coastal planning with a hypothesis that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is destabilised and we will get three and a half meters of sea level rise just from this area of the planet alone," he said, adding however that this would happen "over centuries to millennia".
Phys.org
New results reveal surprising behavior of minerals deep in the Earth
As you are reading this, more than 400 miles below you is a massive world of extreme temperatures and pressures that has been churning and evolving for longer than humans have been on the planet. Now, a detailed new model from Caltech researchers illustrates the surprising behavior of minerals deep in the planet's interior over millions of years and shows that the processes are actually happening in a manner completely opposite to what had been previously theorized.
Comments / 0