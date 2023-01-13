Scientists discover a new pathway for the movement of carbon-rich materials from productive Arctic coastal waters to the deep ocean. Every year, the transfer of carbon-rich particles across the shelf in the Barents and Kara Seas could trap as much as 3.6 million metric tons of CO2 in the deep Arctic ocean for thousands of years. According to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and other institutions, this previously unknown transport route uses the biological carbon pump and ocean currents to absorb atmospheric CO2 on a scale equivalent to Iceland’s total annual emissions. They recently published their findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.

