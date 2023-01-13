Read full article on original website
Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it’s easy to assume that the rest of the Chiefs are a hardened bunch of playoff veterans. Turns out they’re not. Only the three-win Chicago Bears had more games played by rookies than the Chiefs this season, and only four teams had more first-year players start games than Kansas City.
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell burns Bucks in first half
The Indiana Pacers don't usually depend on T.J. McConnell for scoring, but he can pitch in when needed. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by injury, the eighth-year guard has been more active offensively. He scored 14, 13 and 13 in the Pacers' recent losses. He stepped it up a notch Monday afternoon against the Milwaukee...
SOCCER ROUNDUP: Coyotes edge rival Raiders, 1-0
Juan Corona scored off a rebound in the 54th minute, accounting for the only goal in Wichita Falls High’s 1-0 victory against rival Rider on Friday at the MSU Showcase. It’s the only time the two rivals will meet this season now that they’re in different classifications. The Coyotes went 2-1-1 during the showcase,...
