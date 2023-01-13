ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it’s easy to assume that the rest of the Chiefs are a hardened bunch of playoff veterans. Turns out they’re not. Only the three-win Chicago Bears had more games played by rookies than the Chiefs this season, and only four teams had more first-year players start games than Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Times Record News

SOCCER ROUNDUP: Coyotes edge rival Raiders, 1-0

Juan Corona scored off a rebound in the 54th minute, accounting for the only goal in Wichita Falls High’s 1-0 victory against rival Rider on Friday at the MSU Showcase.  It’s the only time the two rivals will meet this season now that they’re in different classifications.  The Coyotes went 2-1-1 during the showcase,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy