Ars Technica

Reports: Twitter’s sudden third-party client lockouts were intentional

Twitter has not yet explained why third-party clients like Twitterific and Tweetbot stopped working late last week. But a new report and testing by one app developer suggest the outages and lack of communication are intentional. Internal Twitter Slack chat messages viewed by The Information (subscription required) show a senior...
The New York Times

Twitter to Ban Accounts That Promote Rival Social Media

Twitter said Sunday that it would ban accounts that promote rival social media platforms, the most recent shift by the company since Elon Musk took over. In a post, Twitter said it would remove accounts “created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms.” The company went on to say it would take action against users that flout the policy “at both the Tweet level and the account level.”
Android Police

Twitter blocking third-party clients looks like it wasn't any accident

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter stands as one of the smaller major social networks that punches above its weight in terms of sheer influence. For those who'd like to track that influence down to specific numbers, third-party clients created with Twitter's own API have filled the gaps that couldn't be filled by the original app. Last week, however, it appeared as though the company shut down access to its API, effectively making all those clients useless. There's been suspicion as to causality, but it seems now we have actually found some reason to believe Twitter made this happen.
Android Police

The 14 best Google TV apps

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The lines between streaming and traditional media have become increasingly blurred, and the Google TV streaming platform demonstrates that. This service combines all your streaming needs onto one screen for an experience similar to channel surfing. All you need is a Chromecast or a compatible smart TV. You can even turn your Android device into a remote!
TechCrunch

YouTube plans to modify profanity rules that prompted creator backlash

The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November in order to make certain kinds of content more advertiser friendly. That change, made to YouTubes’s advertiser-friendly content guidelines, overhauled the platform’s approach to profanity and violence. The good news is that while we don’t...
Creative Bloq

Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users

It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Android Police

You’re not alone: Third-party Twitter clients are currently broken

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter has always had a thriving ecosystem of third-party clients. They’re great when you’re looking for extra features, fewer algorithmic suggestions, and a different design. The company has long worked on reducing the utility of third-party clients, though, down to restricting how many people can use a given third-party client. Right now, none of them seem to work, though. It looks like Twitter has turned off its third-party API, whether on purpose or not, leaving those who rely on third-party apps in the dark.
ComicBook

New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money

A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
Engadget

Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot

“Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” one engineer reportedly said on the company's Slack. Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps you can use to scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have not worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, The Information shared messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggest the company is aware of the outage and likely the cause of it as well.
makeuseof.com

Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
Engadget

Twitter's For You tabbed interface starts rolling out on desktop web browsers

Twitter’s “For You” tab, which debuted on iOS devices earlier this week, has begun rolling out to desktop web browsers. The new interface replaces the “sparkle” icon that previously allowed you to toggle between the platform’s algorithmically generated and reverse chronological feeds. As The...

