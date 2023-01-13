Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter stands as one of the smaller major social networks that punches above its weight in terms of sheer influence. For those who'd like to track that influence down to specific numbers, third-party clients created with Twitter's own API have filled the gaps that couldn't be filled by the original app. Last week, however, it appeared as though the company shut down access to its API, effectively making all those clients useless. There's been suspicion as to causality, but it seems now we have actually found some reason to believe Twitter made this happen.

5 HOURS AGO