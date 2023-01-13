Read full article on original website
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store in October. A man allegedly stole approximately $450 worth of clothing from Burlington, located at...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in December. A man allegedly stole electronics valued at approximately $720 from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on Dec. 11 at approximately 1:45 p.m.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Seeking Suspect in Series of Kings Park Catalytic Converter Thefts
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Kings Park last month. A person in a white BMW SUV stole catalytic converters from two vehicles on Whittier Drive...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Kings Park Auto Stripping
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Kings Park last month. A person in a white BMW SUV allegedly stole catalytic converters from two vehicles on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on December 28 between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Hauppauge Burglary
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Hauppauge business two times in September. A man allegedly broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 745 Old Willets Path, on...
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ronkonkoma man arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school
Suffolk County Police this morning arrested a man for allegedly making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma on Jan. 13. John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located at 130 Cherokee St., and allegedly yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m.
Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Oceanside, Police Say
A 22-year-old domestic violence suspect is facing charges after allegedly injuring two Long Island officers during an arrest. Nassau County Police officers were initially called at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of a domestic incident at a home in Oceanside. By the time they arrived, however, suspect Anthony Parella had fled.
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
27east.com
Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault
Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue.
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative
A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
Dog stolen by child, woman from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park
Dogs like "Pip" can sell for about $5,400. The pet store workers say their main concern is figuring out who stole the puppy and getting it back safely.
One Dead In Secaucus Fire
One person died in a Secaucus fire overnight.Authorities said only that the incident occurred on Meadow Lane sometime around midnight Monday, Jan. 16.No further details were immediately available
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Beacon Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Store, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon. Officers responded to the store after a caller said...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
Comments / 2