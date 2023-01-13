ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store in October. A man allegedly stole approximately $450 worth of clothing from Burlington, located at...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in December. A man allegedly stole electronics valued at approximately $720 from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, on Dec. 11 at approximately 1:45 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Kings Park Auto Stripping

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Kings Park last month. A person in a white BMW SUV allegedly stole catalytic converters from two vehicles on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on December 28 between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.
KINGS PARK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Hauppauge Burglary

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Hauppauge business two times in September. A man allegedly broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 745 Old Willets Path, on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ronkonkoma man arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school

Suffolk County Police this morning arrested a man for allegedly making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma on Jan. 13. John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located at 130 Cherokee St., and allegedly yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m.
RONKONKOMA, NY
27east.com

Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault

Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative

A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
FLANDERS, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead In Secaucus Fire

One person died in a Secaucus fire overnight.Authorities said only that the incident occurred on Meadow Lane sometime around midnight Monday, Jan. 16.No further details were immediately available
SECAUCUS, NJ
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

