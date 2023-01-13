Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles in Kings Park last month. A person in a white BMW SUV allegedly stole catalytic converters from two vehicles on Whittier Drive and one on Old Commack Road in Kings Park on December 28 between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

KINGS PARK, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO