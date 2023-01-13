ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings, more

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend continues Sunday with a triple-header. The AFC is in action first, as the seventh-seed Miami Dolphins battle the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in New York. Next on FOX, the sixth-seed New York Giants battle the NFC North champions and third-seed Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m....
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) questionable to return against Buffalo

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Waddle suffered a shoulder injury on a deep pass attempt during the first quarter of Sunday's clash with the Bills. He is officially considered questionable to return. Waddle caught 0...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Chris Ballard, Ravens, Titans

Colts GM Chris Ballard feels like he “failed” this season after the team finished with a 4-12-1 record and that criticism about him is fair. “I failed. I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. Failed a lot of people,” said Ballard, via Kevin Bowen. “Highly disappointed about where we’re at, how the season went. I never take lightly what’s at stake here. It’s not the wins and losses. People’s lives are on the line. Player’s families, coaches’ families, front office, people in this building. And I don’t ever take that lightly. And I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed where we’re at and ultimately it falls on my shoulders. I won’t walk away from that; I won’t run from it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

