Colts GM Chris Ballard feels like he “failed” this season after the team finished with a 4-12-1 record and that criticism about him is fair. “I failed. I’m not going to sit up here and make excuses. Failed a lot of people,” said Ballard, via Kevin Bowen. “Highly disappointed about where we’re at, how the season went. I never take lightly what’s at stake here. It’s not the wins and losses. People’s lives are on the line. Player’s families, coaches’ families, front office, people in this building. And I don’t ever take that lightly. And I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed where we’re at and ultimately it falls on my shoulders. I won’t walk away from that; I won’t run from it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO