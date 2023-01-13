EL CAJON — For the second game in a row, the fifth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball team (15-1, 8-1 GSAC) saw all 10 available players score, in the Warriors’ 89-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian (5-13, 1-8). Stefanie Berberabe went nine of 12 from the floor and three for three from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors with 22 points. Berberabe, who now has 1,523 career points, needs just 15 more to tie Lauren McCoy (2014-18) as the Warriors all-time leading scorer. Berberabe also tallied five assists and four steals.

WESTMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO