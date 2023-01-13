ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
VENTURA, CA
Boys Soccer: Laguna Blanca Wins 8-2; Aiden Tapia’s Hat Trick Leads Santa Ynez in Win

The Laguna Blanca boys broke open a 2-2 tie early in the game with an onslaught of goals to beat Villanova Prep 8-2 in a Frontier League contest played at Dos Pueblos. The game started at a fast pace, with Laguna Blanca’s Franky Baron scoring in the second minute. Villanova responded with a goal a few minutes later, and then Baylor Wilson recaptured the Owls’ lead at 2-1 with a goal in the 14th minute.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023

Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Westmont Women Beat San Diego Christian for 15th Win, 89-50

EL CAJON — For the second game in a row, the fifth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball team (15-1, 8-1 GSAC) saw all 10 available players score, in the Warriors’ 89-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian (5-13, 1-8). Stefanie Berberabe went nine of 12 from the floor and three for three from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors with 22 points. Berberabe, who now has 1,523 career points, needs just 15 more to tie Lauren McCoy (2014-18) as the Warriors all-time leading scorer. Berberabe also tallied five assists and four steals.
WESTMONT, CA
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023

Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Randy Rowse: Gaslighting Over La Cumbre Plaza Housing Planning Helps No One

The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the city applied for a grant — through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments from the REAP 2.0, Regional Early Action Planning Grants fund — to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza on Upper State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
After Political Back and Forth, Santa Barbara Council Approves Outdoor Dining Fees

After some wheeling and dealing, the Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday approved a rate structure for outdoor dining along State Street. The vote was 4-2 in favor of a “variable design,” under which rates for outdoor dining will vary based on the designs of the structures. For example, restaurants that have their outdoor dining structures portable or at grade level would pay less than those who don’t.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

