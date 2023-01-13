ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley

LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade

Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants

Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil

Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas. The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals. ONLY ON FOX5: Social media influencer CJ So Cool recovering after shooting attack at Henderson home. Updated: 13 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV

