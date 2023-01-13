Read full article on original website
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up.
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
8newsnow.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley.
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security
LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Fox5 KVVU
Union alleges critically low staffing levels at HCA Healthcare hospitals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The union SEUI is taking aim at HCA healthcare system, which runs several Las Vegas valley hospitals, alleging critically low staffing levels.
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
foodgressing.com
Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants
Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
Adele Seat Fillers, Universal Studios Vegas, Hard Rock Status Match Experience & Sands NYC.
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Universal’s bombshell announcement about a new experience coming to Area15. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The victim was remembered at a vigil.
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
